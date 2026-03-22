Israel has made a head-turning and ground-shaking announcement about increasing military action against Iran, as Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel would be “significantly increasing the intensity of attacks on Iran in the upcoming week”.

This announcement was made in a video on March 21, 2026. The statement came at a time when relations between the two nations have already been worse than ever.

The announcement from Katz was made shortly before parts of an Iranian missile landed near Tel Aviv, hitting an empty kindergarten. According to the government, there were no casualties because the building was empty at the time, but this indicates that Iran continues to extend its ability to strike.

Israeli officials indicated that the United States might also work closely with Israel during the next round of military operations.

Iran’s missile strikes have resulted in the injury of over 100 people in southern Israel. Iran has launched additional missile strikes against several southern cities, including Dimona and Arad. Over 100 people suffered injuries as a result of this attack, as reported by medical personnel on the scene.

Some missiles successfully breached Israeli air defence systems and hit directly into residential structures. Emergency teams on the scene reported substantial damage to buildings caused by the explosions and the formation of large craters where the missiles impacted. Airstrikes were carried out on Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility on March 21, 2026. Iranian officials confirmed this was an escalation from previous airstrike activity against the Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure by Israel.

The airstrike was directed at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, thereby justifying Iranian officials to launch missile strikes against Israel.

Airstrikes continue to hit cities across West Asia, including Iraq, where a drone strike hit the Intelligence Service Headquarters in Baghdad killing one officer.

Saudi Arabia reported additional Security Alerts, including intercepting 20 drones that had flown into its East Region targeting locations near Oil Storage Facilities, with no injuries or damage reported.

The United Kingdom condemned Iran for its attempted attack against Diego Garcia, a joint U.K./U.S. base.

British officials were quick to highlight what they see as Iran developing its long-range missile capabilities. According to reports, Iran appears to possess missiles with ranges far beyond what was previously assumed.

The UK does not have direct involvement in the U.S. or Israeli actions against Iran, but they permit U.S. bombers using their bases, including Diego Garcia, to fly missions targeting Iranian missile sites.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a critical battleground for Iran’s control over access to oil shipping lanes and global energy supplies.

There has been growing concern within the international community about the possibility of Iran blocking or disrupting shipping lanes through the strait. As such, the Ministry of Defence in the UK has stated that they view Iran’s threats to inhibit or control the strait as jeopardising international trade and security. The situation has further exacerbated fears of energy supply chain disruptions and will lead to instability in the global economy.

President Trump made matters even worse by issuing a direct 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, threatening to essentially “obliterate” Iran’s power plants, if they do not allow the U.S. access across the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Earlier discussions regarding a possible reduction in U.S. military involvement in West Asia have turned into an announcement of plans to send more American naval ships and Marines to that part of the world. This indicates that the U.S. Government is increasing its commitment and support for this conflict.

In the short period of time that has elapsed since the beginning of this conflict, there have been many deterring economic impacts on a global basis. As a result of widespread concerns over the possibility of supply interruptions due to the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the cost of oil has drastically increased.

The increase in oil costs has brought about a substantial decrease in the United States stock market. This is directly related to concerns of investors regarding continued instability in that part of the world.

As a consequence of the HUGE rise in the cost of oil, the United States Government has begun looking at options to alleviate some of this pressure from the rest of the world’s fuel supply by seeking to lift certain sanctions on Iranian oil shipments that have already been placed on vessels in order to further prevent any long-term harm to that region’s economy.

To date, it has been reported that Iran has experienced in excess of 1,300 deaths, while Lebanon has reported in excess of 1,000 deaths. There have been 15 reported deaths in Israel and 13 American military personnel have been killed in the area.

Millions of people in both Iran and Lebanon have become displaced and are facing an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to assume an independent position in the effort to resolve the current violent conflict between the U.S. and Israel and Iran.

Pezeshkian noted that due to India’s unique place within the BRICS Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), India must play a role in ending the continuous assaults of the United States and Israel on the people of Iran and in the larger context of addressing this ever growing conflict.

Pezeshkian stated that the key to establishing a permanent solution to this conflict is to engage in a holistic approach to the solution, rather than simply providing a longer-term solution through a temporary ceasefire.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to pursue diplomatic efforts to completely stop the conflict once and for all.