The Strait of Hormuz just opened up!

Well, for most countries…

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has set the record straight on the Strait of Hormuz situation after Iran declared it is open for international shipping, but wait… it is open only for vessels that are not connected to countries that it considers hostile (the U.S. and Israel).

The statement from Iran has created panic as the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical regions for the world’s oil supply, and the closure of this waterway could affect the price of oil and cause major disruptions in international trade.

It is quite the main character of the global shipping market right now, and there’s no denying that.

Minister Araghchi stated in various interviews and press releases that the Strait of Hormuz has not been totally closed, despite fears of a blockade.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies,” stated Minister Araghchi, adding that vessels from the U.S. and Israel would not be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Yeah, they are hell-bent on it, looks like it’s not going to happen anytime soon!

All other vessels not affiliated with the U.S. and Israel can freely transit through the Strait of Hormuz, but many shipping companies have reportedly stopped using the Strait due to security reasons. According to Minister Araghchi, the lack of usage by global shipping companies is due to safety concerns and not due to an actual blockade imposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran itself.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered to be a strategic chokepoint for global oil supplies and is located between Iran and Oman. It is the waterway that links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. So yeah, this is vital for the shipping of energy worldwide and we don’t need to tell you what a HUGE deal that is.

Each day, the vast majority of oil transported internationally travels through this strait. Any interruption in this traffic poses a risk to the global economy, with even small-scale interruptions likely resulting in increased oil prices and disruptions to energy supply chains.

As tensions continue between Iran, the USA and Israel, countries and companies around the world are watching closely for further developments in the area. Experts argue that an indefinite closure of the strait or any other uncertainty related to the strait could have far-reaching financial repercussions.

Trump Calls for Allied Naval Assistance

Donald bhai had to say something on it, and we’re all ears!

With tensions mounting, U.S. President Donald Trump has requested assistance from other countries through requested deployments of naval resources to secure the region for trade between countries.

In a statement made via Truth Social, Trump called for major industrialised nations (China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom) to deploy naval vessels to maintain uninterrupted movement of trade through the strait.

“Many countries, especially those that are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

President Trump claims that there is no longer any military capability available to Iran, adding that Iran remains capable of threatening shipping via smaller attacks such as by drones, mines, or short-range missiles.

We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability,” Trump claimed, adding that Iran could still threaten shipping through smaller attacks such as drones, mines, or short-range missile strikes.

“One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” he wrote.

Whenever I get confidence in life, I hope it sounds like this.

Washington’s Strategy Draws Skepticism

Some analysts are expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of Washington’s strategy of sending large numbers of naval vessels into the area, especially since recent research shows that Iran does not require a significant military force to disrupt global shipping through the strait.

Andreas Krieg, a security expert at King’s College London, has stated that Iran can cause confusion for international shipping in the strait by mounting sporadic attacks or making vague threats.

Furthermore, according to Krieg, the threat of sporadic attacks or threats would likely result in the loss of substantial numbers of shipments, thereby virtually isolating the Iran economy from the global economy, and severely limiting Iran’s ability to conduct commerce.

In addition, experts caution against deploying large military vessels because they can be easily targeted by small, but potentially very damaging, weapons.

India Gets an Unusual Shipping Exception: Bhaichara on top

Bhaichara with India on top hai ji!

With escalating tensions in the region, India has reportedly received a special exemption to allow its vessels to continue using the Strait of Hormuz, which will provide some relief to the country’s energy supply chain.

The Indian-flagged tankers that are carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have successfully crossed the strait in recent days, according to Indian officials.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a special secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, the two vessels successfully passed through the strait Saturday morning.

Tehran has granted the exemption following a meeting on Monday between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This action by Tehran is part of Iran’s strategy of selectively restricting access to the strait based upon the country of the vessel.

“Lack of enough knowledge,” Araghchi Responds To US

Araghchi dismissed the claims made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that there were problems with the leadership of Iran, including that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded.

There is no problem with the supreme leader,” Araghchi said, adding that he continues to perform his duties normally.

“He sent his message yesterday and will perform his duties, he is performing his duties according to the constitution and will continue to do that,” the minister stated.

He noted that Iran has about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which if enriched to the point of becoming multi-nuclear weapons would represent a significant added capability to the Iranian nuclear program; however, he believes that Western countries do not fully grasp the context of these statements.

He suggested that U.S. officials likely misinterpreted his remarks due to their “lack of enough knowledge,” or their need to justify the continuation of their aggression against Iran.