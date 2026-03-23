“Next if you want to have sex with your wife, register yourself beforehand… Government has a new intercourse registration portal for that.”

That Reddit comment did not come from a satire page. A real user posted it. And just like that, the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 turned into a full-blown internet storm.

What is the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026?

The Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 has sparked a great deal of excitement and discussion regarding the relation between privacy and state control.

The most contentious and divisive of all the provisions of the bill is the requirement for couples in a live-in relationship to have their relationship registered with the district registrars.

The legislation mandates:

• A couple in a live-in relationship must submit a statement to a district registrar

• Each member of the couple must also notify authorities of the end of their relationship

The inclusion of a mandatory live-in relationship registration requirement has resulted in a large number of people voicing their opinions via social media platforms. For example, one Reddit user stated: “Like Uttarakhand’s UCC law, it is designed just to punish and terrorize couples that are in a relationship that is non-monogamous.”

Another commenter wrote, “You are a grown adult and now you, as a grown adult, have to get permission from your parents to sleep with anyone.”

They also commented: “A total disrespect of our democratic rights.”

A viral post stated: “If you want to have sex with your wife, you must register with the government before you can do so.” This post was a humorous take on the overly strict provision of the bill regarding live-in relationships.

Thus, while these posts may exaggerate the law, they point to the larger questions concerning the legalisation of sexuality and privacy and freedom.

Gujarat UCC Bill 2026: What all is in there?

The Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 has implications beyond live-in relationships. It seeks to revise and redefine marriage.

Key provisions of this bill include:

• Mandatory registration of marriages and divorces

• A penalty of ₹10,000 for non-compliance with these provisions

• The age for marriage for males to be 21 years and for females to be 18 years

• A marriage may become void where any party has provided incorrect information, and

• A marriage can be performed through a religious ceremony as long as there is also legal registration.Ban on Polygamy, Punishment for Forced Marriages, and Remarriage Conditions Under the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026

The Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 imposes a number of stringent criminal penalties on the following acts:

1. The act of polygamy is banned.

2. Anyone found guilty of such acts could face up to seven (7) years’ imprisonment.

3. Any person who has been forced or coerced into participating in a marriage will be subject to additional punishments, both financial and prison time.

In addition, one of the important changes in the proposed legislation permits:

4. The ability for divorced individuals to remarry immediately without conditions, as previously required under the existing Islamic divorce laws.

These new provisions of the proposed legislation are in direct contrast to the current practices of “halala,” which required that divorced individuals first marry another individual before they were able to remarry their former spouse.

Legal Rights to Women and Children of Cohabiting or Live-in Relationships Under the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026

The Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 also includes provisions that protect the legal rights of women and children who live together without being legally married.

According to a report published by The Economic Times, these rights include the following:

1. Children born into a cohabitating relationship will be treated as legitimate children.

2. Women who have been abandoned by their live-in partners may file for maintenance payments from that partner.

These new provisions of the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 were designed to help close an existing gap in the legal protections for informal relationships.

Succession Laws, Classification of Heirs, and the Structure of Inheritance Under the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026

The Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 will also change the way that inheritance is handled.

In cases where there is no Will, the law will classify the heirs into three (3) classes:

Classification of heirs will be as follows:

1. Class 1 heirs include a spouse, children, and parents.

2. Class 2 heirs will include grandparents and step-parents.

3. All other relatives will be classified as all other relatives.

This framework of inheritance classification was suggested to provide legal clarity and equality to all heirs by a committee of retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai.

Gujarat UCC Bill 2026: Internet ROFLSSSSS

Mixed reactions have come through social media for and against the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026.

Some users have fundamentally disagreed with the idea of “uniformity”.

One Reddit user said it bluntly:

“If there are so many laws to protect consenting adults, Why does the Country NOT Have to have strict laws against rampant rape?”

Others were more cynical with their comments:

“Good luck trying to fight for these rights with those old aunties & uncles in the Government”.

Lastly, others commented using humour and sarcasm:

“If your relationship lasts for longer than a year you will be taxed Long Term Capital Gains Tax, otherwise you will be taxed STCG Kind of like a lottery”.

Xd crying. BAHAHAHAH what is that?

Some comments were clearly people expressing their frustration with government:

“That’s what you get when old people are running the Government. They just don’t get the times”.

Gujarat UCC Bill 2026: Claim of Equality, Secularism, Gender Justice and Reform Versus Actuality

Based on the official statement from the government, the bill will do the following:

Achieve equality and fairness in society.

Promote justice for women and men.

Promote harmony and peace amongst all citizens by promoting secularism.

According to the government, using a uniform framework will help eliminate bias and would simplify the laws of civil law.

In contrast, several critics argue that there are inconsistencies with the bill:

No Coverage for Scheduled Tribes.

Same Sex Marriages will NOT be recognised within the UCC.

There will be increased interference from the government into personal relationships.

Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Explained: Is it Reform? Regulation? or Overreach?

Overall, the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 is seeking to accomplish three main objectives:

1. Standardisation of Personal Laws.

2. Allow for Legal Protection of Informal Relationships.

3. Increase Substantial Compliance through Registration.

Yet, the feedback from the public portrays umm… a different view?

For some, it is change that is long overdue and for others, it is essentially government surveillance of private lives.

For those on social media, it is already becoming material to create memes on, and rightly so

“Document every type of sexual encounter”.

And we can’t help but agree, this is hella funny!