“We have blown Iran off the map”

Following this assertive statement like a flex, President Trump attempted to label the current stage of the conflict with a second and even more definitive assertion, “We are weeks ahead of schedule.”

He argued the United States had already achieved its goals and further said that Iran’s leadership was gone, their navy and air-force were gone; that they no longer had any means of defense. He said, “They want to make a deal. I do not!”

President Trump made these statements on Truth Social when the conflict between the U.S. and Iran had entered three weeks of fighting and had not seen any signs of peace, but rather increased threats, overflowing anxieties and escalation in hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s Hormuz Statement Ups Global Stakes

In an unprecedented warning, President Trump stated that if Iran did not re-open the strait by a specified date, he would “obliterate” the Iranian electricity production facilities.

He logically used this warning to back-up his claim for the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran had taken control of the most critical oil routes in the world, and then had set a deadline for compliance. He tied non-compliance with destruction of their infrastructure.

Iran was swift when it responded to this statement and wait…they did so with great ferocity. Iranian officials stated they would target U.S. critical infrastructure in retaliation if the U.S. carried out the threat. Their actions caused the Strait of Hormuz to become the most volatile and dangerous position in the conflict, it’s quite the MAIN CHARACTER in the entire world’s script right now.

This event is much more significant than any other “victory” claim. The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant percentage of the World’s Oil shipments. Disruptions to global markets, energy, and alliances impacted geopolitical stability. Trump’s statements signal that the nation’s supply chain networks are shaking.

Trump Declares Victory, but is the war over?

Trump declared victory and practically took the trophy home, however, events on the ground have provided the opposite narrative of reaching closure. Iran continues to launch missiles throughout the region. Iran has been reported to have shot missiles over Israel’s sophisticated missile defense systems, resulting in too many injuries and damage in Israel’s southern cities. Israel’s military has started to investigate how the missiles penetrated a supposed defense capable of intercepting missile threats.

Iran has also taken credit for executing one of its longest-range missile damages by launching an attack on Diego Garcia. This attack indicates that Iran’s operational capabilities have expanded. Analysts note that the range of the intermediate-range ballistic missiles that Iran possesses can potentially hit parts of Europe.

Additionally, Iran has also claimed a second attack on the Natanz nuclear facility, indicating that Iran’s strategic assets remain targeted.

These incidents clearly illustrate that military operations continue to evolve, in spite of Trump claiming that military operations have concluded.

“Deal Or No Deal?” Trump Reiterates His Position

Trump doubled down on his position, rejecting negotiations out of hand. He stated, “Iran wants to cut a deal – I am not doing it”.

Trump sees himself as exhibiting valour and unending flex by refusing to negotiate, while at the same time arguing that there is no need for diplomacy, since, in his mind, the U.S. has already won.

He also rejected criticism from David Sanger in the New York Times, stating, “Their lightweight analyst… says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have.” He added, “The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong!”

However, various reports indicate that as the conflict has progressed, the President has modified his posture regarding the conflict. Analysts pointed out that while he previously called for an end to the regime change and unconditional surrender processes, he has scaled back these demands. They have also stated that the President’s statements indicate potential de-escalating of the conflict, while at the same time he is increasing his military actions and threats.

The contradiction that currently defines this phase is that the President has rejected the possibility of a deal, but hey..he continues to signal his desire for a de-escalation of hostilities and threatens new military action in the same breath.

The expansion of the conflict as a Global Threat

Iran indicates that it will retaliate in a broader scope than the Conflict.

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the major military spokesman for Iran stated, “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” would not remain safe for adversaries.

This establishes a new and upcoming risk factor of Iranian retaliation through unconventional or global means. The global security community must anticipate the rising possibility of vulnerability to indirect or asymmetric attacks by governments worldwide.

As previously established, the conflict has spread to affect global regions far removed from the current battlefield.

The events surrounding the conflict produced significant numbers of security events in Saudi Arabia; for example, in 7 hours, Saudi Arabia intercepted 20 drones in its eastern regions, where its most important oil infrastructure exists. In addition, Israel continues to report being attacked by missiles. Many countries, including Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have joined a coalition of 22 nations to secure waterways, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

The actions of multiple nations indicate they see the conflict as a mutual security problem.

As of now, over 1,300 Iranians have lost their lives to the war. Iranian missile strikes have killed 15 people in Israel, with more deaths in the West Bank reported as well. A total of 13 US military personnel have also died as a result of the war.

Those numbers will continue to increase if the conflict expands, thereby reinforcing the notion that the war is ongoing and not yet complete.