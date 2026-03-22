Yaar ye downfall kaahe khatam nahi hota hai :(((

India’s currency has reached an unprecedented level of devaluation. The Indian rupee is trading above ₹94 against the US dollar on foreign markets, while the onshore market has settled somewhat lower at ₹93.7, reflecting its weakest value ever recorded.

A Dramatic Decrease in the Value of the Rupee

In just a few days, the rupee has reportedly already set several records for devaluation. The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low of ₹94.01 against the US dollar (in its downfall era and how!) primarily because of the significant political and economic instability worldwide, causing a dramatic decrease in global investor confidence.

Market experts have characterized this decline as extremely rapid and sustained. According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst (Commodity and Currency) with LKP Securities, “The rupee witnessed sharp weakness, depreciating to 93.71 against the dollar as markets aggressively priced in the negative impact of elevated crude oil prices.” He added that continued strength in crude could widen India’s import bill and keep the rupee under pressure in the near term.

Crude Oil Prices and India’s Import Burden

Another of the primary contributors to the weakened Indian rupee is the ever-increasing cost of crude oil.

The tale of “tel” has been hard on the entire country atp.

The Indian economy relies largely on imports for its energy requirements, and crude oil is purchased globally in U.S. dollars. This creates a constant demand for U.S. dollars within the Indian economy.

According to Business Today, Brent crude prices rose to $109.36 per barrel as of July 26, with prices generally rising, as one of the indirect effects of the rise in crude prices is that India must expend greater amounts of U.S. dollars on oil imports, thus increasing the demand for the U.S. dollar and consequently weakening the rupee.

According to Trivedi, the sustained level of high crude prices will have a significant impact on India’s import bill over time.

Trade Balance And Capital Movement

India’s trade balance is under pressure due to import cost increases. It is a true “kyun, hila dala na” situation for the country.

This has put a further strain on India’s trade balance. The Arab Times has developed a warning based on the disruption of Indian export markets, especially in countries such as the UAE that could result in decreased Indian export revenues and the worsening of current account deficits.

Foreign investors are also withdrawing funds from the Indian stock markets. According to Business Today, foreign institutional investors sold ₹7,558.19 crore worth of stocks on a net basis in one day. This outflow of capital results in decreased dollar inflow in India and adds additional pressure to the value of the Indian rupee.

As a senior research analyst for HDFC Securities, Dilip Parmar described the situation as a “double whammy” of persistent foreign fund outflows and surging crude prices. He stated in Business Today, “The Indian rupee resumed its downward spiral to fresh record lows… battered by a ‘double whammy’ of persistent foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.”

What are investors rushing to do?

The current global marketplace will continue to exert strong upward pressure on the value of the dollar. International markets continue to reinforce the upward strength of the value of the dollar.

Due to uncertainty, investors will tend to move their investments to the “safest” assets. In the global economy, the US dollar is the designated reserve currency of the world.

Tbh, dollars are the final boss in this field.

Previous market shocks, even of a minor nature, served to place extreme pressure on emerging market currencies. In times of uncertainty, investors tend to shift interest towards higher yielding or safe currencies resulting in capital outflows from countries such as India causing their currency value to fall. Businesses are likely to pass on this cost to consumers leading to inflation especially for fuel, electronics and everyday items.

As reported by Business Today, after analyzing both the Sensex which increased by 325 points (74,532) and Nifty which rose by 112 points (23,114) indicates that they are somewhat insulated from the pressures being applied to currencies through outside factors.

As import prices rise, businesses experience an increase in costs which directly impacts consumers on all levels eventually leading to inflation. Rising oil prices have always impacted fuel prices which lead to increased freight costs and therefore will lead to increased prices throughout the inflation chain.

Ye kaise unhealthy loop me phas gaye? Mere ko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai…

Analysts predict that increasing costs throughout inflation will not only affect household budgets but will also have a negative impact on disposable income.

What do investors predict from here?

Market experts do not foresee immediate improvement.

As if anyone needed more bad news, but…

According to Business Today, analysts predict the rupee will trade between ₹93.00-94.25 in the near term; if the current situation continues, there is potential for further downside volatility.

Downfall toh ruk hi nahi raha hai 🙁

According to Ambit Capital, as reported by Business Today, analysts predict the rupee will depreciate by 6.5-7.5% over the next 12 months. If crude oil prices remain in the $90-$110 per barrel range, the USD/INR exchange rate could be as high as ₹97.50 to ₹98.90 based on external economic conditions and the absence of any strong positive catalyst.

Arab Times suggests that in order for policymakers and the Reserve Bank of India to intervene and take measures to stabilize the currency, global economic conditions, as well as trade flows and capital movements will ultimately influence the effectiveness of their intervention.

Ye kahan aa gaye hum?

The rupee’s fall to record lows is a reflection of both a combination of global and local factors including rising crude oil prices, increased geopolitical tensions, large outflows of capital and long-standing structural trade imbalances.

SIGH!

As reported by the Arab Times, Business Today, and Great Andhra, this trend reflects both rampant shocks and underlying economic fundamentals.