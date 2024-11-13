Children’s Day in India is celebrated every year on November 14th, in honor of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who was affectionately called “Chacha Nehru” by children. Known for his deep love and affection toward children, Nehru believed that they held the future of India and needed guidance, support, and love to fulfill their potential. His legacy reminds us of the importance of nurturing young minds and creating a supportive environment where children can learn, explore, and grow.

In this article, we have curated 30 Jawaharlal Nehru quotes on Children’s Day that reflect his wisdom, vision, and unwavering hope for India’s younger generations. These quotes are a source of inspiration not only for children but for everyone who believes in the power of dreams and education.

Also Read: Children’s Day Wishes From Parents

Jawaharlal Nehru Quotes on Children’s Day

These inspiring Jawaharlal Nehru quotes on Children’s Day celebrate the innocence and potential of every child, encouraging them to dream big and believe in themselves.

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation.” “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” “Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.” “To be successful in life, what you need is education and the will to succeed.” “I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children.” “Children do not think of differences amongst themselves.” “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.” “Ignorance is always afraid of change.” “What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.” “Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.”

Also Read: Children’s Day Wishes from Teachers

“Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.” “Success often comes to those who dare to act. It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences.” “Without peace, all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes.” “The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds.” “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.” “Failure comes only when we forget our ideals, objectives, and principles.” “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” “A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new.” “Action to be effective must be directed to clearly conceived ends.” “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.”

Also Read: Children’s Day Captions

“Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us.” “A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race.” “Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than to doing them.” “To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition.” “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.” “The person who runs away exposes himself to that very danger more than a person who sits quietly.” “There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” “Ignorance is always afraid of change.” “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched; they must be felt with the heart.” “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

These Jawaharlal Nehru quotes on Children’s Day are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. Each quote reflects his passion for education, love for children, and belief in a united, progressive India. Nehru’s wisdom remains a guiding light for generations, inspiring everyone to dream big, embrace knowledge, and work towards a brighter future.

You May Also Like These,

Children’s Day Memes