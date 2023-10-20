I think we underestimate the effect that good parenting has on people. Especially in our culture. In Indian culture we’re so used to joking about the trauma we’ve all faced as kids, if you’ve healed from it all, it doesn’t change the fact that their behaviour was toxic.

So, it really does matter when parents create a safe space for their kids. Which is why we’ve curated confessions where people have revealed their idea of good parenting, because maybe we all need that insight. And actually, these endearing tweets by @emilykmay about how kind and supportive her mother was have inspired the story. Take a look:

my mom used to always tell me growing up, “you can always come back home” and it made leaving home and going out into the world so much less scary. — emily (@emilykmay) October 15, 2023

i also had terrible separation anxiety and worried that I never would be able to go out into the world and my mom simply acted like this was no big deal and said I could live with them forever 😂 and whaddaya know it, I went to college at 18 and move 1,000 miles away at 21. — emily (@emilykmay) October 15, 2023

And then moved back to my hometown and go back to my “home” like 3x a week with my children, to whom it also feels like home. — emily (@emilykmay) October 15, 2023

Here are the heartwarming responses others had for this post:

As a young divorced mom, I moved back home for 2 months, during a summer. I had lived with roommates prior and wanted my own place as they often flaked and paid the rent.

My Dad was awesome about it. He said he didn't want me paying for anything during those 2 months and was… — Sondra (@Sondra_Rose5) October 15, 2023

My children came back after roommates moved back home or breakups, or if they wanted to save money. We had a revolving door for ten years until everyone settled. Then we downsized and our granddaughter came to live with us. Such is life. — LVBELLS 🌈❤️🐶🩴🐱🌞🌊🥩 (@lvbells) October 15, 2023

My parents still tell me this and my sister and I have both done it. My dad was basically abandoned as a teen and he’s worked hard to ensure we always have a safe place if we need one — Rebecca (@RebeccaNotMsLay) October 15, 2023

When my job was destroying my mental health, I ended up laying in the floor, sobbing, while on the phone with my mom. She told to quit, that she’d cover my rent for the rest of my lease, and to come home.



That kind of love and security is infinitely valuable. — Briana 🦖 (@AnaDion94) October 15, 2023

When my girl was 5, she woke me at 3 a.m. to ask me if, when she goes away to college, she can come home again. I said, “Baby, of course. This is your home. You can always come back.” And the child sobbed with relief and fell asleep in my arms. She worried about that at age 5. — Lisa Bo (@bolisa3) October 15, 2023

My husband keeps talking about downsizing & I remind him that our kids are still uni & it will be a long time before they can afford their own places. Most kids live at home when they go to uni in Australia. We have a big home & I’m happy for them to stay as long as they need. — H (@HJB3996) October 15, 2023

I moved in temporarily w/ my parents a couple of yrs ago. I sold my house & my new one wasn't ready for a few months. It was surreal! I came home everyday fr work & my mom had my laundry folded on my bed, dinner cooking, & my dog walked. It was really comforting! — Tanya Wants To Be Teacher Barbie (@tanyaquiltsinco) October 15, 2023

We made sure my daughters knew they always had a home to come back to if they needed it. And their friends. I will never understand parents that won't keep the door open (if they are able). — Caroline (@daffodilklown) October 15, 2023

When I was in business school and super stressed about getting a job, my parents would always say “you can always come home and live in the basement!” and even though I was 27, it made me feel so much better. 🙂 — Johanna Klein (@johklein1) October 15, 2023

We all probably needed a little bit of this in life.