We’ve all found ourselves attracted to traits that we later realised are toxic or, at the very least, problematic. For instance, a charismatic person can sometimes turn out to be non-commital or a serial cheater. Or a person who has no friends can sometimes turn out to be heavily codependent and possessive. Well, this psychologist and author tweeting and asking people what traits they found attractive initially but now see as warning signs might help and offer some clarity.