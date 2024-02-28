When it comes to friendships, either we all have a friend who’s the mom of the group and is what we could describe as the ‘Strict’ friend or we ARE that friend. The one who keeps everything in line and in check; The friend who will protect us at all costs but also not have time for our bullshit (because who wants to be surrounded by yes men anyway?).
So, this tweet where @bontlendlovu__ has started the conversation of what traits the strict friend of the group has is pretty much golden and worth a read.
So many people have responded to it by pitching in with traits such as the friend who doesn’t like mixing mutual friends or the friend who has very little tolerance for trauma dumping. Here read on to know more:
When I say "Let me know when you make it home", I really mean LET ME KNOW WHEN YOU MAKE IT HOME.— Kedric (@KedricKEDRICK) February 6, 2024
I will not support nothing that is toxic/damaging to your growth as a person & negative patterns will always be discussed.— ˗ˏˋ Khari ˎˊ˗ (@khari_famous) February 6, 2024
i’m not going to sugarcoat something you need hear and idc how you feeel about it— paradox (@partyg3tsme) February 6, 2024
Know how to control yourself when drunk or we gon have a problem.— ms.mokebe🌸 (@miss_mokebe) February 5, 2024
Don't vape when I'm around and don't ask me for money to buy it— Nhlanhla Nicholson (@Nichol7Nhlanhla) February 5, 2024
We don’t have to chase mens everywhere we go 🤣 let’s chill have fun damnn— liyah biaa 🤍 (@TheyLuvvLi_) February 7, 2024
Text before u call 💯— Crissi Eliasin (@c0nceitedCh3ri) February 7, 2024
If we’re friends, don’t entertain people who feel comfortable talking negatively about me when I’m not in the room.— Ola (@Ola97826786) February 6, 2024
sometimes growth in friendships requires support from a distance and support with space and time, it doesn’t mean we’re beefing it just means I’m getting my life together.— ash. (@_ashleymatts) February 5, 2024
Your other friends are not my friends AND I don’t do Trios.— Zan🍉 (@NgobeniZanele1) February 6, 2024
If you’re going to keep going back to your toxic cheating partner then want to come and cry about them to me multiple times? I’m out. Also I’m not going to listen to your “ALL MEN CHEAT” and you expect me to stay up late with you while you cry✋🏼— Musa Zwane’s Best Year! (@Musah_Zwane) February 6, 2024
Never tell your friends business to outsiders!— octobers very own🙃😝 (@A1Juice_) February 6, 2024
Don’t leave me in the club for a man— Cherise Cherry 🍒 (@hazelinax) February 7, 2024
Also never f** with somebody that your friend dated !!!— octobers very own🙃😝 (@A1Juice_) February 6, 2024
I guess we all need a friend like this, I mean do you really want to be surrounded by yes-men all your life and not have someone care about you enough to give you the absolute truth? Honesty and being held accountable is a love language, after-all.