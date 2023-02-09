Valentine’s Day is romantic and all, but it mostly sucks. There’s too much pressure to have a date, then there’s more pressure to not fall for the commercial aspect of it. In a nutshell, it mostly sucks. But it’s also okay if you actually enjoy being a romantic. Basically, it depends a lot on your past experience. If you’ve had good memories, you’ll love it. Or else, it’s just–

So Redditors shared some of the worst memories that they have of Valentine’s.

– deus_ex_latino

2. “I gave a rose to my crush in high school, in person. She threw it away as soon as I turned my back.”

– skooma714

3. “I asked a girl out on Valentine’s day with a gift I had made (LED’s, Micro-controller, soldered it, the whole nine-yards). Didn’t get to go out to dinner with her. Rejected, and it still hurts.”

– X-Istence

4. “Slept all day due to a massive hangover.”

5. “The first Valentine’s day I had a boyfriend, he dumped me. Only, he didn’t even do the dumping, but made my friend tell me when I arrived to meet him with his gift. Ah, high school.”

– spankenstein

– peachbot

7. “Valentine’s day is also my birthday. The year I turned 21, I spent the day with vertigo because of a double ear infection, caused by a sinus – and because I was on antibiotics, I couldn’t drink. And because it was Valentine’s day, everybody had dates.”

– deathofregret

8. “First date with this guy. I didn’t finish my dish, he asked me if I was done and ate off my plate. It was awkward & weird.”

– theyf0undme

9. “Parent’s divorce was finalized on Valentine’s day.”

10. “All of them. :(“

– jakeredfield