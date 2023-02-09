Valentine’s Day is romantic and all, but it mostly sucks. There’s too much pressure to have a date, then there’s more pressure to not fall for the commercial aspect of it. In a nutshell, it mostly sucks. But it’s also okay if you actually enjoy being a romantic. Basically, it depends a lot on your past experience. If you’ve had good memories, you’ll love it. Or else, it’s just–

So Redditors shared some of the worst memories that they have of Valentine’s.

1. “In 5th grade I didn’t receive a single Valentine’s day card in my cubby-hole while everyone else did.”

deus_ex_latino

Sad The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. “I gave a rose to my crush in high school, in person. She threw it away as soon as I turned my back.”

skooma714

Robot Destroy GIF by LaGuardia-Wagner Archives - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. “I asked a girl out on Valentine’s day with a gift I had made (LED’s, Micro-controller, soldered it, the whole nine-yards). Didn’t get to go out to dinner with her. Rejected, and it still hurts.”

X-Istence

Ifeelbad GIF by renforshort - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. “Slept all day due to a massive hangover.”

volthezz

Confused What Happened GIF by Google - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. “The first Valentine’s day I had a boyfriend, he dumped me. Only, he didn’t even do the dumping, but made my friend tell me when I arrived to meet him with his gift. Ah, high school.”

spankenstein

Lucious Lyon Wtf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. “The man I loved told me he loved me back, this was two days before Valentine’s. But then he got back together with his high school sweetheart. Rotten day.”

peachbot

Valentines Day GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. “Valentine’s day is also my birthday. The year I turned 21, I spent the day with vertigo because of a double ear infection, caused by a sinus – and because I was on antibiotics, I couldn’t drink. And because it was Valentine’s day, everybody had dates.”

deathofregret

Shocked Oh No GIF by Yêu Lu - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. “First date with this guy. I didn’t finish my dish, he asked me if I was done and ate off my plate. It was awkward & weird.”

theyf0undme

Episode 9 Sarah GIF by Friends - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. “Parent’s divorce was finalized on Valentine’s day.”

DopeandDiamonds

Oprah Winfrey Judging You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. “All of them. :(“

jakeredfield

Barney Stinson Tru GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

To celebrate Valentine’s day or not? Clearly, there’s no good option, so just do you.