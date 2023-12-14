Sometimes we hold onto relationships hoping and thinking they’ll lead to something solid while subconsciously knowing that it won’t last. Chances are, you’re in a trauma bond and not a healthy relationship if you’re trying so hard to hold onto a relationship where there is no real foundational bond.

If you think you may have a trauma bond with a family member, romantic partner or friend then this Twitter thread by psychologist and author Dr. Nicole LePera about the signs you should look out for, might help.

Here, take a look:

3. You hide big and little parts of your life because you're afraid of how your partner will react.



4. When someone asks you about your partner, you make scathing comments or just roll your eyes. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) December 12, 2023

7. You've thought about leaving, but feel addicted to the highs and lows that come with the relationship.



8. Friends are hesitant to socialize with you both together because there's a lot of fighting or tension. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) December 12, 2023

11. You've asked friends or family to hide things from your partner or have found our your partner did the same.



12. You think about leaving, but feel like you can't live with out them even though you're miserable. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) December 12, 2023

And, here’s how some people have responded to the thread:

This was my mother-in-law, who stayed with her abusive (now ex) husband for 9 years until my parents took action to help her to escape from such a dangerous and unhealthy marriage and help her see that what she and her children were going through is NOT AT ALL normal or healthy. https://t.co/ePvyCqt9Pr — Sarah Phillips  (@SonicGamerGirl) December 12, 2023

I read that and thought about my mom, what does it tell about my childhood???? https://t.co/EGU7k4v8iE — Zull'no ☭🍉 (@ZullnoLaufeyson) December 12, 2023

While some people chimed in and talked about trauma bond’s they’ve witnessed, others have talked about being in healthy and blessed relationships. Good to see people express their gratefulness about healthy relationships.

I’m so blessed in my relationship and in life. 🙏🏾



So very thankful for growth & effective communication❤️🤞🏾 https://t.co/Lm6Xj78Q8R — Ace X 🏳️‍🌈🖤🎮⚜️🌊 (@MuzikFitz) December 12, 2023

Not all signs apply to each person https://t.co/l09GttR5xE — Will (@Will_Wise_Words) December 12, 2023

Need me a Malcolm and Marie rewatch💀💀 https://t.co/hsn7hZrKKH — A beautiful mind(…) is out. Get it now (@Yinksie_) December 12, 2023

Finally out of it 🙌🏻 https://t.co/dSiACyKqVV — HDW 🌚🤙🏻 (@dandeliontime89) December 12, 2023

I think every long term relationship I had was a trauma bond.

I didn't know how to have a healthy relationship or what one really looked like from the beginning and through conflicts & tough times.



I placed the most emphasis on chemistry above communication & compatibility.

I… — Maria (@MariaLuckyxo) December 12, 2023

An apology without compensation is just a manipulation. — Randomthoughts (@Amjad92366) December 12, 2023

I have a relationship like that with someone at work.

Thankfully we are not and have never been intimate with each other.

Nonetheless, it's not good.

I use the 'grey rock' approach. By being the most boring person possible whenever they are around I make myself repellant. — Don't Call Me Madam (@Margare22433634) December 13, 2023

@Shit_comma_man pointing out that trauma bonds with family are absolutely a possibility.

So I was pretty much raised by red flags, is what you’re saying — Shit, man (@Shit_comma_man) December 12, 2023

Oh hey it’s my parents! — ghost of ma joad 🫶💀🌈 (@DankWidow) December 13, 2023

Here’s us hoping and praying that we heal from the trauma bonds in our life.