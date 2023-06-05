We’re all guilty of doom-scrolling on our phones, but I like to believe that most of us have mastered enough self control to put the device away when it’s really needed. Unfortunately, this viral video of a groom constantly looking at his phone while walking out of his wedding has made me doubt it.

My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town pic.twitter.com/IcC6jh4FWT — Mahuntsu (@Mahuntsu) June 2, 2023

The video has been uploaded by Twitter user @Mahuntsu. And many people have commented on the video speculating why the groom was so distracted. While some people gave him the benefit of the doubt, others were irritated by his behavior and found it to be disrespectful.

Y’all relationship truly inspire me…



to be single. 🚩 — Ishmael Mayhew (@ishcontent) June 3, 2023

This flag is so red it’s MAROON! You can’t even pretend like YOUR BRIDE is the most important person in the world on your WEDDING DAY!



I hope she gets an annulment otherwise she’s in for a lifetime of being taken for granted https://t.co/fzzAmRfSBl — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) June 4, 2023

Guys, y'all are more concerned of the phone. Did y'all see a major red flag there by 0:30 😱 she is getting herself into a mess — Pontsho Malatji (@pontsho_mp) June 3, 2023

I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) June 4, 2023

Exactly. There are many possible urgencies:

1. Need to take urgent decisions with doctor on mum's emergency

2. Need to close a deal with investors

3. Need to respond to an emergency that concerns only the couple

Etc — Ubong Edidion (@DavidQuartz) June 4, 2023

This better be a skit. If not baby girl get an annulment NOW!!!!!! — #BigMommasHouse #Superstarxxx #Bbwbootyhole (@KnobSlobberz) June 3, 2023

Was he held at gun point to tie the knot or what? — Mfazi_Wephepha🙏💰🇿🇦 (@selina_m85) June 3, 2023

This is so disrespectful — Gaëtan-Dauphin Nzowo (@GNzowo) June 3, 2023

An arranged marriage is the only explanation — Isabelle T2 (@isatitou) June 4, 2023

Was he forced into this marriage because this is crazy — Somto (@Ogcsn) June 3, 2023

This is sad — Maya Bijou (@MayaBijouXXX) June 4, 2023

I don’t care whosoever is texting you

This behavior is totally not acceptable — Peter (@jayr_peter) June 3, 2023

This one is called red flag 🚩 pro max. But because we want weddings more than our mental health, she’s yet to testify to her ancestors how it’s going down 😂. — Joel Kahima (@TheKahimaZ) June 3, 2023 Some have shared other videos of the couple at their reception party where the groom seems quite happy and involved.

Meanwhile at the reception is business as usual. The moment he was anticipating… pic.twitter.com/Tv032nhBpy — Tintswalo (@cryptfan13) June 3, 2023

Also he could be checking if everything is done at the reception venue or letting them know they done with the church session. — R E I T U M E T S E (@Reitu_d) June 2, 2023

I wonder how many women get swept away by the wedding day and don’t even consider what sort of husband they’re getting — Suzeme 🕯 (@Suzeme) June 4, 2023

Come on man even when I’m eating I don’t touch the phone … this is bad. — 4teeeej (@4teeeej) June 4, 2023



I don’t know what he was doing, but this seems like a great example of why phones are the bane of human existence.