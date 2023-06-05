We’re all guilty of doom-scrolling on our phones, but I like to believe that most of us have mastered enough self control to put the device away when it’s really needed. Unfortunately, this viral video of a groom constantly looking at his phone while walking out of his wedding has made me doubt it.
The video has been uploaded by Twitter user @Mahuntsu. And many people have commented on the video speculating why the groom was so distracted. While some people gave him the benefit of the doubt, others were irritated by his behavior and found it to be disrespectful.
I don’t know what he was doing, but this seems like a great example of why phones are the bane of human existence.