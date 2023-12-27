So many Indian women can relate to having strained relationships with their fathers. But, there are instances of beautiful father-daughter relationships that set the bar really high. And we’ve come across such wonderful, heartwarming confessions by Indian women talking about their fathers that’ll leave you teary-eyed and restore your faith in humanity.

"He loves me to death and will do anything in his power to make sure I'm okay. Most importantly though, he truly respects my mother and never loses an opportunity to say good things about her." – AP7497

2. "The only man in my life I know whom I can trust & who has always been there. He always gave me the freedom to be myself. The most selfless person ever(idk how he does that). I couldn't have asked for anyone else than my father. He is literally the sweetest person ever." – Watdhelll

3. "I'm just in awe of how selfless he is and he has always put me first. Every single time. He has done many things to make opportunities available for me, so I could give my best. And the best thing he has done is never hindered my potential." – balancing_it_out·

4. "A man who fought and made me strong enough to fight the world for what was right. Trusted me with everything he had and let me decide the direction I wanted to take my life in." – Entire-Bid4267·

5. "I am ethnically Indian. My dad set the bar really high for boyfriends/husbands all the while telling me it's the bare minimum a man should do for his daughters. Encouraged (and financed) me to pursue educational opportunities and supported my career prospects but also respected my decision to prioritize my kids over my career during the early years. Was respectful of the people I dated even when he didn't like them and was supportive of me marrying outside the culture (what can I say, I've been a sucker for gore mundes and married one 16 years ago). Would celebrate every small win and every milestone with my favourite food. Took me to my first concert at 12, and even wore the cringy matching shirts I got us. Flew me to Paris for my 16th birthday for a father-daughter trip that he took a second job to pay for. Was my rock when I battled postpartum depression with my second pregnancy and an excellent support person outside of my husband. " – Witty-Ant-6225

6. "My dad's my best cheerleader. He has supported me in everything I ever wanted to do and even encourages me to do things my way. He's the reason both my sister and I are good at sports. He might have missed parent-teacher meetings but never our sports competitions! He always gave importance to our health and happiness, and then came studies. We are a normal middle-class family, hard work and knowledge are our only strong pillars and I've understood it because of my dad. My parents have given us absolute freedom in doing what we want and I'm grateful for that." – NameNoHasGirlA

7. "The only man in my life who is a living legend, seriously. He's like the unsung hero of cool dads. Always gave me total support, and no judgment on my choices or outfits. Always making me feel like I'm his top priority, and he's got this knack for giving me space without making it weird. I've made some questionable decisions, but he's cool with it, letting me learn from my own mistakes. He taught me kindness, self-love, and finding happiness in my own company." – AmHopeful7

8. "My dad worked his whole life so we could live comfortably. He continues to help us in every way he can. He does everything he can do to keep the family together." – peggyscott84

9. "He is amazing. He built everything on his own. Never got any hand-me-downs from his parents. Worked his way up and has been working since 18, never got a fair shot at education or any kind of luxury but gave us everything he could, made sure to build us a home and worked hard to build all the wealth that he has to his name." – Heyitswe

10. "My dad is like my best friend (the one who really understands); he loves me to bits and would do anything to make sure I'm okay. What's amazing is how he respects my mom – always praising her hard work (and says to me …only when mom is not around us… that he doesn't know if he could be the person who he is today if he hadn't met mom) and pushing her to achieve more and loves her without any insecurity." – ColdCoffeeHotShot

11. "Most loving and doting father I have ever seen. Truly my best friend, the greenest of green flags, I often scold him for being careless with himself, and he continues to look at me with loving eyes while following my directions. Taught me that hard work is most important, and kindness to others in all situations is non-negotiable. Be kind, be considerate, and work your way through – that's his motto and now my motto." – Heavy-Gear9438

What a lovely bunch of confessions!