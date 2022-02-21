Love is a powerful emotion! It's a great feeling to have someone by your side always.

While we all want our relationship to work, unfortunately, it takes a lot of trial and error to find the love we deserve. You experience a lot of butterflies and pain in this journey. Meanwhile, people on Reddit shared some valuable relationship lessons, and they are worth taking note of.

1. "You don't have to share every interest and hobby, but respecting your partner's interests and hobbies is vital. You can be supportive without participating and showing a little interest won't kill you. Oh and that goes both ways, don't date someone who doesn't respect your hobbies either."



Girlwithasling

2. "That love doesn't conquer all. There are many other aspects of a relationship you have to maintain and agree on. Love will only take you so far."

fry_that_kimchi



3. "Don't waste your time and effort on someone who won't put in the time and effort for you. They might be the best person in the world, but they're not for you if they don't love you in the way that you want and need."

mozzarellapizza

4. "Love is an action. Pay attention to what they actually do, not what they say or promise they will do. Someone can tell you they love you but if they don't treat you with love, they don't love you."

honeywithbiscuits

5. "The little nagging gut feelings I had, the ones I tried to convince myself meant nothing because it would mean ending the relationship, were always right."

coconutcurrychicken

6. "Never say anything in anger. Calm down, gather your thoughts and feelings, and then sit down and discuss accordingly and maturely. In the heat of the moment, you’re bound to say something you may regret later. You can’t unring a bell. It’s far easier to walk away and come back down the line than it is to do damage control after the fact."



PhoenixTears14

7. "Sexual compatibility can definitely be a relationship breaker, despite how much I wanted to believe that sex didn't matter if two people loved each other enough."

NinjaShira

8. "Never compromise on your ideals when choosing a partner. Sharing common ideology is of great importance in a relationship and you shouldn't have to compromise on the big things. Sure little compromises are important but not when it comes to core values."

CallMeOutScotty

9. "Don’t stop being who you are simply because you’re afraid they will leave you."

viralplant

10. "Spend time together as a couple, not just as parents. Date nights and liking each other are extremely important. Missing your kids isn't a bad thing."

Teachu2x

11. "You know how someone claiming to love you doesn't give them an excuse to treat you poorly? Well, loving someone, in turn, is also not an excuse for staying in a toxic relationship with them when you can leave."

wixbloom

12. "There's no need to rush and make plans for the future when the present requires more attention. Take time to discover yourselves and avoid evidence of commitment until it makes sense."

AT1787

Read: Redditors Share 10 Of the Ultimate Tips For Making A Long Distance Relationship Work.