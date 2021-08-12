There is no doubt that pursuing a long-distance relationship is a big step. While the extra distance might strengthen the bond, it can also make a number of things complicated. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to discuss several things with your partner before starting a long-distance relationship.

Here are a few topics that you may want to cover before you make the big decision.

1. What are the potential obstacles that might stand in your relationship?

From miscommunication to loneliness, there are a number of problems you might need to deal with during your long-distance relationship. It’s better to jot these points down and openly talk to your partner about it for a smooth relationship.

2. Do you trust each other?

We all know how lack of trust leads to doubts, suspicion and jealousy. It’s one of the major reasons why most long-distance relationships end up badly. Therefore, if you have any doubts, clear them right away with your partner before it becomes a big issue.

3. Are you willing to spend a huge chunk of your salary on visits?

Well, you obviously would wish to visit them at least twice a year, right? From the cost of tickets and visas to shelling out some extra bucks for travelling, one should consider the fact that a long-distance relationship might be a little expensive than a normal relationship.

4. Can the time difference be a problem for both of you?

There's really no way to sugarcoat how time differences can seriously create chaos in your relationship. While little time differences wouldn’t matter, it can get dreadful if your partner wakes up and you are done with half of the day already. You need to be one hundred percent sure that you are okay with the time difference while you are in a long-distance relationship.

5. Are you comfortable with talking about everything together?

Honestly, don’t try to deal with every single issue all by yourself. It’s extremely important to stay honest and open with each other. From your feelings and insecurities to jealousy, let your partner be a part of your feelings to maintain a healthy long-distance relationship.

6. Does either of you get jealous or possessive easily?

Even if you don't generally get jealous or possessive, a long-distance relationship might bring out some of your insecurities. You must share them with your partner as there is no running away or hiding from these feelings.

7. Are you absolutely sure that your partner will never cheat on you?

A long-distance relationship is a tricky affair. The physical distance between a couple can leave room for infidelity. Therefore, it becomes very important to have efficient communication with your partner every single day.

8. Would you be okay with the lack of physical intimacy for a long period of time?

Even if you have strong feelings for your partner, a lack of physical intimacy can put any relationship to the test. As you might not be able to meet each other frequently, having virtual dates is super important. From sexting and camming to long-distance sex toys, it has become extremely easy to maintain physical intimacy in a long-distance relationship.

9. Are you willing to give up the comfort of a normal relationship for your partner?

No matter how mundane cuddling and binge-watching rom-coms over the weekend sound, you won’t be able to enjoy such little things in a long-distance relationship. While your friends might go out and constantly click selfies with their partners, you won’t be able to do so. So, it becomes really important to brace yourself beforehand.

10. Would you be okay with missing your partner’s everyday life?

From the big celebrations to tiny failures, you must truly accept that you would be missing a big chunk of your partner’s everyday life. Sure, you can always text or get on a quick video call, but it can’t make up completely for physical and geographical absence. Therefore, better communication is always necessary for a great relationship.

From good and bad to ugly, long-distance relationships come with their own unique set of challenges. It’s all about the person you are willing to survive it for.