Amid the acts of unconditional love, publicised on social media, and people posting about their lavish Valentine's day dates, we stumbled upon the perfect love story that would give you hopes.  

Recently, a woman from USA shared a tweet about finding ‘true love’ at the age of 73, after she parted ways with her husband of 40 years. Carol H Mack, who describes herself as an attorney in her bio, posted a picture of her engagement ring along with a heart-felt note and it totally blew up on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, while answering a fellow user's question, Carol also shared the story of how she met the person. 

In no time, Carol’s tweet amassed more than one million likes as well as received overwhelmingly wholesome responses. Many Twitter users took to the comment section to give her best wishes. When one of them assumed that she lost her first husband, Mack revealed that she actually ‘kicked him out’ when she found out he was cheating on her. 

Here's how other users reacted to the post:

So, all those single out there, it's never too late for love!