Amid the acts of unconditional love, publicised on social media, and people posting about their lavish Valentine's day dates, we stumbled upon the perfect love story that would give you hopes.

Recently, a woman from USA shared a tweet about finding ‘true love’ at the age of 73, after she parted ways with her husband of 40 years. Carol H Mack, who describes herself as an attorney in her bio, posted a picture of her engagement ring along with a heart-felt note and it totally blew up on Twitter.

Life is so strange. After nearly four decades of marriage, I never expected to be single again at 70. And I certainly didn’t expect to find true love at the age of 73 in the middle of a pandemic! And now this! pic.twitter.com/HszN0zj9pr — Carol H. Mack (@AttyCarolRN) February 11, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, while answering a fellow user's question, Carol also shared the story of how she met the person.

Ah, it was sheer luck, I think. I did put my profile up on Match and got many strange responses, but I found one good one, my age, a college professor like me, and with a similar faith tradition. It can happen, but I think it’s rare! — Carol H. Mack (@AttyCarolRN) February 12, 2022

In no time, Carol’s tweet amassed more than one million likes as well as received overwhelmingly wholesome responses. Many Twitter users took to the comment section to give her best wishes. When one of them assumed that she lost her first husband, Mack revealed that she actually ‘kicked him out’ when she found out he was cheating on her.

thank you! I didn’t really lose my husband. I kicked him out when I found out he had another woman on the side. And I’ve never looked back. — Carol H. Mack (@AttyCarolRN) February 12, 2022

Here's how other users reacted to the post:

You give me hope. I am 36 and unmarried. Some think I am too old now to find the right guy — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 13, 2022

Many congratulations!! Blessings to you and your love. (Side note: you also just gave this single just turned 50 yo a wee bit of hope 💖) — irishiker (@irishiker) February 12, 2022

So this gives me hope that the best is yet to come. I also got divorced during the pandemic (after 18 years not 40, wow!) so I feel we are kindred spirits. Congratulations and cheers to many happy years! — Angela Caine (@angie_caine_) February 12, 2022

My mother-in-law was widowed after 66 years of marriage when she was 86. About 2 years later, she started dating a man from her painting class. They’ve been an item for over 6 years now. She’s 95. — Theresa W. Carey (@twcarey) February 13, 2022

I'm 25, just broke up with my ex 2 years ago and nearly give up on love. This tweet gives me some special feelings. Thank you, and good luck with your love life, Carol. ❤️ — Natee. (@Nt_idlemind) February 12, 2022

So, all those single out there, it's never too late for love!