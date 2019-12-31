Matthew Pomeroy, who plays Aladdin, asked Natasha Lamb, who plays Jasmine, to marry him during the curtain call of their play. The two actors are a part of the production at De Montfort Hall in Leicester and had just finished a performance when Matthew went down on one knee and asked Natasha to be his wife.

It was scary. I hadn't worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn't have pockets - so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt. I spend my life on stage - it's my happy place. Proposing on there fits me perfectly.

- Matthew to BBC

Matthew even arranged for their parents to be a part of the audience so they could witness this important moment. How adorable!

Twitter can't stop gushing over this couple and neither can we.