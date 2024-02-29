Every relationship is a rollercoaster-like journey full of the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. Every day is different, bringing unique flavours of emotions. Even if there’s blind trust between two people, many often experience that fear of things going haywire? What if this ends? And it’s not because there’s suspicion but because they know how life can be.

GIPHY

But this is an extreme reference because fear finds itself even in the initial stages. You know, there’s always compatibility-related fears when you newly start seeing someone. One can’t be 100% sure about how someone is on the basis of their first and second impressions. You can spend years with someone only to realise they like Orange juice with pulp, and your opinion about them changes upside down. Okay, this was primarily written to plug in Daniel Sloss’s reference, but consider it like a metaphor.

GIPHY

People on ‘X’ have shared their varying degrees of fears about relationships, and they’re worth reading. Take a look –

What do you think about it? It’s crazy, the idea of spending so much time with someone and realising you’re both chasing different things. Perhaps, that’d be my biggest fear.