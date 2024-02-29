Every relationship is a rollercoaster-like journey full of the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. Every day is different, bringing unique flavours of emotions. Even if there’s blind trust between two people, many often experience that fear of things going haywire? What if this ends? And it’s not because there’s suspicion but because they know how life can be.

But this is an extreme reference because fear finds itself even in the initial stages. You know, there’s always compatibility-related fears when you newly start seeing someone. One can’t be 100% sure about how someone is on the basis of their first and second impressions. You can spend years with someone only to realise they like Orange juice with pulp, and your opinion about them changes upside down. Okay, this was primarily written to plug in Daniel Sloss’s reference, but consider it like a metaphor.

People on ‘X’ have shared their varying degrees of fears about relationships, and they’re worth reading. Take a look –

that she’ll be overwhelmed by all the love i have to give 😓 https://t.co/Lzu39UC5P7 — 🏷️ (@AntagoniZt_) January 16, 2024

Sleeping next to someone who snores https://t.co/y8WMOGBBe4 pic.twitter.com/3XMO1f2Bhq — Achilles ni Nywele (@Otis_112) January 16, 2024

Dating a content creator at this point lmao https://t.co/8pwMwTWwvx — Jalen (@jjjjjjalen) January 16, 2024

One day you my best friend and the next day you not a thought https://t.co/ANnW4TxbpC — I’m Probably Drunk Rn (@xhane2x) January 16, 2024

“I really can’t focus if subtitles are on. Can we just turn them off?” https://t.co/PPFW1Lqkhe — tyler (@professorplum69) January 16, 2024

Being the only one in the relationship lol if that makes sense https://t.co/WzorhQpY0J — Paris (@bigpeezyyy_) January 16, 2024

trustfully putting all my love and affection into a relationship just to get cheated on😭 https://t.co/f0NE2YJmwo — Xav (@ThatSlimeX_) January 16, 2024

This is how they wake up pic.twitter.com/RYRA2qiVO1 — Frisco (@friskky) January 16, 2024

Being the person they settled for because they could not get who they really wanted/ when my s/o doesn’t like me as much as i like them https://t.co/tLnIKqtiH2 — ꧁༒☬𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓶𝓶𝔂𝓑𝓸𝔂☬༒꧂ (@_Juhzarii_) January 16, 2024

What do you think about it? It’s crazy, the idea of spending so much time with someone and realising you’re both chasing different things. Perhaps, that’d be my biggest fear.