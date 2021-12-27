Sex can give you orgasms, satisfaction, pleasure, and so much more. In between these feelings, it's natural to forget how we feel after.

Yup, I am talking about 'post-sex blues' or Postcoital Dysphoria that can make you feel sad after good consensual sex.

So, if you are someone who feels anxious, sad, or any negative emotion pops up in your head after sex, keep reading. We might have found an answer for that feeling.

What Is Postcoital Dysphoria?

Call it a negative feeling after sex. You can feel a range of emotions including, sadness, irritability, agitation, anxiety, and depression after having sex with your partner.

Postcoital Dysphoria is more common in women than men. You may end up feeling tearful, depressed, or feeling unsatisfied.

It can last 5 minutes to 2 hours, and it can happen with or without an orgasm. Some factors like childhood sexual abuse, unhealed trauma, resentments, postnatal depression can lead to Postcoital Dysphoria.

Your past conditions can trigger PCD. It's best to acknowledge and seek help then end up feeling sad.

Read: 12 People Reveal The Difference Between How Men & Women Feel After Having Sex.

You can manage Postcoital Dysphoria by pulling those awkward curtains down by sharing how you feel. Self-reflection and evaluating those feelings with a calm mind are some things to try.

Remember, it's okay to talk about these feelings. After all, having difficult conversations is what makes a relationship strong.

Also read: Everything To Know About Vaginismus, The Reason You Might Find Sex Painful.