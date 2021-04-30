If you've ever considered partaking in a threesome, whether that's with your partner or two friends, these confessions might just be for you.

I mean, it's always good to walk into anything more mentally prepared right? So, go on, get your snacks and get comfy because we've found a bunch of cool confessions people have about their threesome experiences on Reddit.

1. I think my boyfriend thought I was jealous after she left. So he had sex with me almost immediately after. That after-threesome-sex was the best I've ever had.

- LeanOnMeMorgan

2. My GF and I went out drinking one night, met a girl at the bar and she came back with us to my apartment for some more drinks. Had a threesome that was amazing, and the girl left when we were done. Talked to the GF afterwards and we both agreed it was a lot of fun and went to bed. Woke up the next day, talked about how much fun we had and after that it was never brought up again for the next year we dated.

- Anonymous



3. Started out great. We had a female friend who we'd been flirting with for a while. She came over for dinner and a few drinks. The three of us started making out, clothes were coming off, hands were going everywhere, and then... My partner started crying. Threesome over. The friend went home, and we hugged and talked it out.

- bornwithatail

4. The other girl had a bigger butt and I didn't even make it to my GF. TBH my girlfriend watched me fuck her friend and I nutted fast. but her friend satisfied her. we are no longer together and it's super awkward whenever I see either of them.

- CacheMeOutside

5. Surprisingly well. My husband had a little crush on a coworker and would "jokingly" ask me for a threesome. I brushed it off for a while and considered it's just harmless office flirting. Then one night she babysat for us, and the joke was brought up again, and we just kinda went for it. I initially did it to fulfil his fantasy, but I was surprisingly into it and we all had enough fun to do it again a few weeks later. Before the encounter, I was starting to get a bit jealous of their flirtatious relationship, but here's the twist: it turns out, she actually had a crush on me! She wanted to make it a regular thing and wanted to hook up with me solo. Once I realized her intentions, I had to end it. "Breaking up" with her was a bit awkward, but we had fun while it lasted. No regrets.

- dropsofjupiter77

6. My ex-boyfriend and I invited another man. My ex got very jealous afterwards and it ruined the relationship.

- realhorrorsh0w

7. My husband and I had group sex maybe three months before our wedding, which is probably not a great idea for most people. For us, it was completely fine! We talk about it fondly and actively look for more opportunities, especially for MFM.

- hellokitaminx

8. I was only nineteen when it happened, but I ended up leaving my girlfriend for the other girl who was one of her best friends a few months later. I definitely felt shitty about it and the other girl ended up being absolutely insane, but the sex was so good.

- Tormundo

9. We've been in one which was a little "meh" but it was just an issue of the third party involved. The rest of the threesomes we've had have ranged from good to amazing. Easily one of my favourite...activities. Something we're hoping to arrange again pretty soon. My partner's been itching for one, recently, and I'm more than happy to oblige.

- Kawauso98

10. I had a threesome with two women, I was polyamorous. It was very nice. They had hooked up with each other previously. So everyone knew something about everyone's preferences, and there was no awkwardness.

- Anonymous

11. It was Just fine. We've done four altogether (with both men & women). The key is honesty & communication. You both need to be on the same page or it will end in disaster. Pro tip: afterwards, you need to indulge in each other and spend quality time.

- Kristaboo14

12. Late to the party, but my fiancée at the time (now husband) and I had a threesome with a really close female friend. It was kind of a she-and-I-had-itches-that-needed-scratching and he was happy to enjoy the situation type of thing. We're still really good friends and are very open about it and discuss it sometimes. None of us have much of a desire to repeat it though.

- SlytherinAndProud

13. It was, and continues to be great! We have them on a semi-regular basis with a partner we trust and care deeply for. It's always an amazing, intimate experience.

- BadWolfBella

14. So my (now) ex, her best friend and I all go out for a few drinks as I'm finishing up Uni. All goes well, we get drunk. I put the two of them to bed in my friend's double bed and I go to head off to my own. Instead, they tell me to jump in with them and I say "nope, I know this is a trap and it'll end badly." They convince me otherwise and say it'll be fun. I jump in, we all start kissing and doing the dirty deed. The next morning I get up and my ex is in a foul mood. She's pissed that I seemed to enjoy banging her best friend. We all drive back home that day in a sort of depressing silence even though I just had my first threesome (should have been one of the happiest days of my life). We ended up breaking up shortly after, that being the start of the arguments which progressed into pettier and pettier shit. I met up with her best friend a while ago, we went to go get a few pints and catch up as we're both living in a different country and hadn't seen each other much. Best friend tells me that ex still comments on how pissed she was that I seemed to enjoy having sex with two women at once. She also says that ex regrets ever suggesting it and that we broke up over it. Then the best friend tells me that she's always had a bit of a thing for me, so we banged again.

- randomer206

Found this in the thread and agree with it a hundred per cent - "You violated the golden rule of threesomes: Satisfy your partner first." Thank you tigerinhouston for the tip!