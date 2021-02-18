A man in Bangkok, Thailand turned Valentine's Day into his worst nightmare by getting a nut stuck on his penis.

In a bid to impress his girlfriend, the name decided to try a mysterious trick by putting a metal ring through his penis using baby oil, in a bid to enlarge it. But once it went in, it refused to come out.

The next day, he found that his genitals had swollen and he couldn't get it out, no matter how much baby oil he used. And yet, he waited two days before going to the emergency room!

I was terrified that I would need my penis amputated, It had swollen so much that I thought it would burst.

Thankfully, the ring - which had a diameter of 3 centimetres and was 1.5 centimetres thick, was removed successfully by the doctors and no permanent damage was done to his penis. They carefully sliced through with a metal-cutter in an hour-long operation as the man cried with pain throughout the procedure. Next time, just buy a legit sex toy!