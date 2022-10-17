The stage of marriage proposal is definitely a big step for every couple out there. It marks the beginning of their journey from engagement to finally getting hitched together. A fairy-tale believer in us dream of perfect filmy proposal and certainly, it has a lot to do with depiction of romance in Bollywood movies.

A video of man proposing his girlfriend for marriage in Paris is going viral on Twitter. And it has Shah Rukh Khan connection to it.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @cugwmui shows the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya, the track from SRK’s film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in rain against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower. The sign of ‘Marry Me’, candles, and rose petals are also placed at the spot. His girlfriend is also performing the hook step of the song along with him.

Disapproving the idea of this marriage proposal, the Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO.”

😭😭

I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well.

But no. JUST NO. pic.twitter.com/f5uibsTZCn — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) October 15, 2022

Twitterati are divided over his filmy marriage proposal:

Me & who 🥹 arghh someone proposing you with SRK song is goals 🥹 https://t.co/OmVtmHG8CQ — Likitha. (@SRKTweetDiary) October 16, 2022

Literally the stuff of movies.



Dancing in the rain with candles and the love of your life in front of the Eiffel Tower as they propose. https://t.co/pDQ1KQLOnB — Opus.flp🙂 (@theculturedguy) October 17, 2022

He probably learnt it because of her because from the way she is responding, this is her thing. Love is sweet and I wish them well. https://t.co/uplVaFstHO — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) October 17, 2022

The feminine urge to manifest this>>>>>>>> https://t.co/WbI4Q54PTu — Hakuna_Matata (@sanjana_wariah) October 17, 2022

I’d say yes in a heartbeat https://t.co/6X1siCCbUE — bipolar bear 🌻 (@PrakratiKamath) October 17, 2022

He is in love❤️❤️I don't get what's wrong with this other than you being miserable… He's proposing to his beloved.❤️❤️ Ye ushka pyaar ka tarika hai ❤️❤️ https://t.co/L9uneMT7Kp — Tension.com (@Tension_com) October 17, 2022

The person he’s proposing to is dancing with him, you’re typing NO on Twitter 😒 https://t.co/l0kVaEZnFi — The Sherlock of PR (@dipo_smart) October 17, 2022

The babe is enjoying it so what’s the issue? You obviously aren’t the target market 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ONyoKvfMxo — Bella Hadidn’t (@Sugaarrbaby) October 16, 2022

I know right!! Who is he to propose in a way that his fiancee will be so happy, that she's dancing along and clapping to?



She should reject his proposal because you, some stranger on the internet, do not approve. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/VXH1X9QulI — Miwan 🎬 (@_JohnME_) October 16, 2022

I mean I will recreate this one if I ever find my true love https://t.co/Nig5nQcEDl — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@jordan10RK) October 16, 2022

bro that’s so freaking cute https://t.co/HPWQ2tyTUz — zara (@dadumbpotato__) October 16, 2022

So cool he learnt a whole dance routine for her https://t.co/Xgm7SJZ5PC — Dotun (@dotundairo) October 17, 2022

While these Twitter users loved it, a few of them called it cringe.

i'll leave my bf if he does something cringe like this to propose me 😭 https://t.co/ZSKfltfrfp — .·͙☽ k. (@___AmUnique) October 17, 2022

Cringe. Only tooti fruiti ppl wil find it cute https://t.co/Qz9JEADF2e — Awais Senpai 🇵🇸 (@____handle_____) October 16, 2022

Gentleman? seems more of a mental man . https://t.co/z2fHJawHVv — Nilesh. (@GuyRawcket) October 16, 2022

Call it cringe or cheesy, proposals are supposed to be romantic and make your partner weak in the knees. Isn’t it? Well, the Bollywood lover in me is definitely manifesting it. SRK song, Eiffel Tower, rain, and the man of your dreams… aur kya chahiye? God bless this couple!