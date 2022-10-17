The stage of marriage proposal is definitely a big step for every couple out there. It marks the beginning of their journey from engagement to finally getting hitched together. A fairy-tale believer in us dream of perfect filmy proposal and certainly, it has a lot to do with depiction of romance in Bollywood movies.
A video of man proposing his girlfriend for marriage in Paris is going viral on Twitter. And it has Shah Rukh Khan connection to it.
The clip posted by a Twitter user, @cugwmui shows the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya, the track from SRK’s film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in rain against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower. The sign of ‘Marry Me’, candles, and rose petals are also placed at the spot. His girlfriend is also performing the hook step of the song along with him.
Disapproving the idea of this marriage proposal, the Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know who this gentleman is. I’m sure he means well. But no. JUST NO.”
Twitterati are divided over his filmy marriage proposal:
While these Twitter users loved it, a few of them called it cringe.
Call it cringe or cheesy, proposals are supposed to be romantic and make your partner weak in the knees. Isn’t it? Well, the Bollywood lover in me is definitely manifesting it. SRK song, Eiffel Tower, rain, and the man of your dreams…aur kya chahiye? God bless this couple!