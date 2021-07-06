Sex is all fun and great but what do people actually think about while they are at it? Makes you curious, right?

Being a woman, I can still guess what a woman would be thinking but when it comes to men, I am 100% clueless.

Well, turns out, not for long because Reddit has a thread of men sharing what goes on in their heads during sex, and honestly, I am not surprised.

"The fall of the Roman empire." - DFWstressedlife

"Am I paying too much for car insurance?" - Intel2025

"Where my birth certificate is." - thatFUCKINGgerman

"I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX I'M HAVING SEX" - mordeci00

"To cum or not to cum is the question." - Here4thrills

"Did I leave the iron on?" - robotlasagna

"Does she like what I'm doing?" - Mythnam

"Where does Thanos go after he's dusted?" - damocles1988

"I wish I was doing something productive." - MisterAnthrope666

"I'm usually thinking about more depraved things that I want to be doing with my wife. Like orgies, sex in public, BDSM in public, tying her hands to a ring on the roof of the garage and paddling her. No biggie." - Smack8001

"What I’m having for dinner tomorrow." - CosmonautProductions

"Please don’t laugh, please don’t laugh, please don’t laugh." - skaltnerd

"Why do I get cramps in the weirdest places?" - FreeHatMcCollugh

"Getting my money and leaving." - Icy_Pop_374

"What does it feel like for her when she orgasms?" - offensivelypc

"How amazing my wife looks and feels alternating with doing math problems in my head so that I don’t cum too quickly." - LucyDog17

" Am I hitting her G spot?" - CleverBrush

Looks like Reddit is the next Google.