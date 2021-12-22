Internet: A place where someone is always weirder than you. If you've ever mistakenly blurted out something strange during sex then don't worry, you are certainly not alone. Redditors are discussing the out-of-the-blue things their partners said or did during sex, which may make you laugh or turn you really on.

1. "My girlfriend is a talker. However, at one point, mid gasping orgasm, 'I always assumed I'd have a wide variety of sexual partners but if this is what you do then I don't see it as a high priority!' It was like having sex with an auctioneer." Anonymous

2. "I once dated a guy who giggled when he...finished. That was definitely unexpected the first time we had sex." TheLadyInReddit

3. "She slapped my ass and said 'Who's pussy is this?' It was our first time and I wasn't sure if it was hers or mine, so I ignored her. She did it again but this time she pinched my nipples and screamed 'Answer me!!!' Having a 50/50 chance I said it was my pussy. Afterwards she says that's right, it's your pussy. Don't forget it. 7 years later, it's STILL my pussy, lol.

4. "Was once having sex with my SO doggy style and in front of us was a mirror, I waved at her through the mirror and she laughed so hard that she pissed all over my dick and the bed." KINSORYA

5. "My ex had apparently read in Cosmo that guys like to have their assholes finger-blasted. So, one night, she's giving me a blowjob and decided to give me the ol sneaky finger. I lurched forward and accidentally shoved my dick down her throat. She puked. Then I puked. We never spoke of it again." EnsonAmata

6. "I had a guy pour a bottle of water over me during sex because "it's getting too hot". I wasn't impressed because it was my bed that got soaked, but the sex was hot so I continued and later slept in the puddle." HoundsofHekate

7. "The first time I ended up in bed with an old fuck buddy, he asked me to don a pair of boxing gloves and punch him across the face and chest. This in itself wasn't really unexpected as we'd already talked about how that kind of thing turned him on. The unexpected part was how much I got off on it. I discovered a new kink that night." Rough_And_Ready

8. My boyfriend used to tell me that I wasn't loud enough/he couldn't tell when I came, so he didn't know when to stop. So, the next time I came I yelled 'announcement: I have orgasmed. Please step aside and allow the doors to close.' femalebot

9. "I was trying to be all sexy and hold her from behind. Apparently, I held too hard around her neck and choked her a bit. She asked me if I was doing it on purpose. I started apologizing, saying 'I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to, are you okay?!' She said it really turned her on. And that's the story of how I discovered my ex's choking fetish by complete accident." Airdeez121

10. "Midway through without a condom she said 'wow, this feels amazing!' And I shouted 'because IT'S BLOODY RAW!' Like Gordon Ramsey. Needless to say we were both laughing to hard to continue." Dave6229

11. "Accidental ass penetration when he got over excited and pulled out too far while doggy styling. My scream, clench and bolt forward was just as unexpected for him too." AliceGoesToXanadu

12. "Ex GF that was a rather talented violinist. Riding me gently and reaches over, grabs her violin and starts to play as she cums. Impressive. And strangely erotic." RainbowTapeworm

13. "My ex and I was watching a film at the cinemas when she started caressing my leg, unzipped my pants and started giving me a tug. All the while she was watching the movie. She was there giving me a hand job while nonchalantly asking me little bits about the movie like nothing else was happening. When I was about to come she blew me and took it all in. I've never been so turned on in my life. I started becoming more adventurous with risqué sex after that. Hallways, parks, hotel balconies, at the pool, in the car, etc. You fucking name it." Anonymous

Well, enough of Internet for today.