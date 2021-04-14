When you are cheated on, it hurts. But when you are cheated on with your friend, it hurts even more. Here are a few confessions of people when they found out their partners cheated on them with their friend :

1.

Back in 1985 when I was 19 my GF had just gone off the college. Her best friend’s boyfriend was working. I called Becky and asked her if she wanted to go out drinking. We got stupid drunk and ended up having the worst sex either of us had ever had on a slab in a cemetery. The next day she felt bad and told my GF. I felt like shit and my GF nearly broke up with me. I learned not to put myself in that situation again. 10 years later I found out why the sex was so terrible. She was a lesbian trying to act straight.

- Jay Dee

2.

I got married to a military man. I had two kids by this time, my daughter and my son. We moved fast and it was a whirlwind romance sort of thing. When things started to get rocky and my mental health was causing us problems I chose to separate. In the meantime, my best friend since I was 11, with whom I’d never even had a fight within 11 years, was sleeping with my husband. Neither of them told me. When she stopped talking to me completely and out of nowhere I was extremely confused and tried endlessly to contact her. I talked to her family often and checked in to be sure she was okay. Finally, word got to me that she’d slept with him. Eventually, she had a baby that looks an awful lot like my ex-husband but she raises it and as far as I know, they don’t even speak. Haven’t spoken to her in four years since she vanished because she’s a coward.

- Shailee Pleasant

3.

I know I’m in the wrong here and I’m gonna catch a lot of shit for this, but I fell in love with my best friend, who is also good friends with my boyfriend. He was always there when I was going through shit and understood what I was going through. He’s super supportive and nice to me, whereas my boyfriend is kind of a hard ass and believes in tough love. Anyways things ended up happening and I cheated on my boyfriend with my best friend and even though I know it was wrong I was just so in love with him and how he made me feel validated. I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost 7 years now and we own a car, a house, and 2 dogs together. I don’t make enough money to move out on my own so essentially I’d be homeless with no car if I were to leave. I was thinking of maybe moving in with my best friend? But out of the blue, he started acting really cold towards me and eventually he told me that he didn’t have feelings for me anymore. I still feel like I should leave my boyfriend because I feel terrible for cheating and also I feel like even if I didn’t cheat I’m not in love with him anymore, otherwise I never would’ve fallen in love with someone else. Karma is a bitch and I know I deserve it.

- nodiscernablepersona

4.

I married young. My wife was verbally abusive and disrespectful most of the relationship. One of my friends said they saw our car at one of our other friend's house overnight. I worked the overnight shift cleaning the restaurant, so I would never have known otherwise. Eventually, he started going over to our place to get laid. I think I saw an article of clothing that was not mine so I endeavoured to catch them in the act. Coordinating with my friend, we determined his car was over at my apartment while I was at work one night. I talked to my boss and told him what was going on. Since I was a good employee and had caught up on my work and my coworker agreed to catch any slack, I left the place a little before 4 am. I usually got off around 7 or 8. Perfect to catch those jerks! I got there and indeed his car, a white Plymouth was out there! Quietly, I snuck into my own apartment like a ninja. The door to the bedroom was closed. Various ripped off clothing of hers and his were on the floor in a trail leading to the bedroom. Silently and without emotion, I loaded up what I thought was mine into the Toyota Celica that did not require me to go into the bedroom just yet. Fortunately, I did not really have much in the bedroom. After the car was loaded up, I took the car to another place in the complex just in case she and her boyfriend wanted to start crap over me taking the car then walked back. I knocked loudly on the door. The kind of knock reserved for a landlord wanting late rent or a police officer. Jerks were STILL asleep and I heard frantic ruffling and the door to the walk-in closet shut! She was going to try to hide him! My boot kicked the door open with a loud crash! Naked and scared, my future EX-WIFE started to say something. Perhaps some lie. I could hear my coward ex-friend in the closet. She expected me to yell. I did not. Instead, in a calm voice, I said I knew he was here, I was taking my car and my things, I was never coming back, and once I got my paycheck a lawyer would contact her. I turned and silently walked away. I expected her to give me a crud about the car, but I think I scared them enough not to mess with me. They knew they were wrong.

- Christopher Sturdivant

5.

Two days ago, my spouse of 5 years (together for 10) admitted to two occasions where she cheated with my best friend of 15 years. The first time was several months ago. The second time was less than a week ago and they were caught by his wife (also a friend for 15+ years). It was also an emotional affair, as they've gotten very close in the last 4-5 months. Just before this admission, I had an overdue talk with her about me being uncomfortable, at times, with the closeness of their friendship. She claims that there was "no reason" she did this, that both occasions were "drunk and stupid" mistakes. I pointed out that this wasn't two isolated incidents it was months and months of hidden, unfaithful behaviour. Even after the first physical episode of cheating, she chose not to walk away. She claims that there are no relationship issues or other problems that drove this behaviour. I have a really hard time believing this. You don't cheat for "no reason," and the "why?" question is really messing with my head, even if I know it's mostly irrelevant in the big picture. My best friend is dead to me. While it would be incredibly satisfying to seek out a fight or some kind of revenge, I doubt it does any good in the short-term or long term.

- resistance_01

6.

I had a boyfriend and I was smitten. He was my first real boyfriend in college. He was taken with me too, he thought I was hilarious, even encouraged me to do stand up for the first time (I still do it). We got serious enough that I finally got to meet his friends! He wasn’t super social, only had maybe 3 close friends. One of them, we’ll call her Emma, was a friend from high school. We were both 20 and she was 17. I met her and thought she was cool. I was definitely proud that I was fine with him having healthy female friendships because I had guy friends too. What’s a relationship without trust, yah know? We became fast friends, she was like a sister I never had! Plus she was coming to our college the next year. We’d all hang out all the time. Have a ton of fun. At one point I did ask if she ever liked him because they were just so close and I’d understand. She said of course not! He was like a brother to her. I left it at that. Cut to a year later, she’s at college with us, Emma turns 18, and my boyfriend, we’ll call him Tom, gets distant. He goes to a comedy show with his friends and didn’t invite me. He doesn’t want to hang out with me unless Emma is there. At one point he flat out ignores me and I had to ask Emma if she had heard from him. She says she was going to hang out with him that night, alone. I lost it. He was cheating on me. I broke up with him and they said they got together when she turned 18. I was and still am disgusted. When I looked back on the relationship I can maybe count on one hand the number of times we truly were together without Emma third-wheeling us. I was a surrogate, emotionally and physically, for this guy until the girl he actually loved was legal to fuck. What made it worse was that my parents were currently going through a divorce because my dad had cheated for years and our family found out by accident. And Tom knew. And Emma knew. Because they were my friends and I cried about it in front of them. Knowing that I was emotionally vulnerable in front of them makes me sick.

- Medicated_curls

7.

My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend three months ago and I found out through the friend. We talked it out and said I'd get over it only because I thought I could, but the problem is it still haunts me. To make matters worse it is a long-distance relationship but my "best friend" has a sister at that place so he frequently visits.

- wanobiiirrr

8.

I and my girlfriend (Elizabeth) have been together for 2 years and I'm starting to love her. She loves me and tells me every day and she's really amazing. My friend (Jasmine) I've known for 8 months now and I'll admit she's very pretty. My girlfriend is with us sometimes and has told me that she's flirting with me but I don't see it. I and jasmine hung out yesterday at her house and it was all normal. I fell asleep because I stayed up all night before that so I was very tired. When I woke up me and her were cuddling and she had no shirt on. I looked and liked it and she started kissing me and gave me a blowjob. I've never felt this horrible before and it feels so bad I've thrown up and I can't look at my girlfriend without feeling bad. My friend keeps making references to what happened and my girlfriend has questioned me. I'm scared I don't want to lose her but at the same time, I feel terrible.

- Hic-jacet

9.

So I was with my boyfriend, Charles, for 6 years, and we really never had any huge problems until last year when he could legally drink, and then he would drink to excess most nights, but he was always faithful as far as I know. My best friend, Stephanie, and I moved in together when we started going to college, and we just resigned our lease for another year, and there's no way to try out of it without paying out the next 12 months. So my boyfriend got really really drunk last Friday and asked if I could pick him up and stay over at my and Stephanie's apartment. I had to work on Saturday morning, and I knew he would be hungover anyway, so while I worked all day, I went out right after work with some friends and I got home around 12. When I got home, Charles wasn't in my room, so I texted him and asked if he had a friend pick him up or whatever, I just wanted to make sure he was safe. Then I heard (we have really thin walls) Stephanie hooking up with someone in her room, which is fine, and I took a shower and played on my computer for a while. Around 1 am, I was getting tired, and Charles didn't reply to my text, so I went out to the kitchen to get something to eat before I went to sleep and call him. And then I heard my ring tone on Charles' phone coming from Stephanie's room, and I realized what was going on. I knocked on her door and told her we needed to talk, and she opened the door, and there she was with Charles in her bed. I was furious so I went to stay with a friend for the night. Since then, Charles is over at my apartment all the time, and whenever I walk in and he's there with Stephanie, he starts kissing her or hugging her, to make me jealous. The only time I've talked to Stephanie is when she texted me to tell me that she's sorry but she thinks Charles is great and she wished it didn't happen this way. Charles has been texting me really mean things at night, calling me a slut and that I never deserved him.

- helpthrowaway9999999

10.

I live with my girlfriend of 1 year and we decided to invite some friends over and throw a small house party. All friends from school, work and study groups etc. One of them was one of my closest friends and for this post, we'll just name her K. K and I are super close friends. My girlfriend, who's pretty lightweight, ends up passing out pretty early and I help her to bed. Anyway usual party stuff, as the night starts getting later and later and people start Ubering home. Then at the end, it's just my friend K and I, pretty out of it, just chatting, laughing and listening to music like usual. A bit of silence happens, just staring off or whatever but then we both just look at each other, lean in and... kiss. We both pull away and just start apologizing repeatedly but then we stop and just do it again, but this time all the way and as much as I hate to say it, it was amazing. We didn't really say much to each other afterwards and she just Ubered home. I never thought I was the type of person, I feel like absolute shit because of it. K and I haven't talked since it happened (about a week ago) and I can barely even look at my girlfriend because I feel sick and guilty about it. K is usually the person I talk to about problems/secrets this bad but I can't which is why I made an account and posted it on here. I never thought I'd do something like this.

- hemovedonwithoutme

This can not get any worse.