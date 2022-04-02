Love without trust is no love, they say. Perhaps it is the very fondness for the person that turns you into nothing short of a sneaky James Bond.

Loyalty isn't a virtue that anybody can possess, and neither is honesty. Being betrayed by someone you once loved is one of the most painful experiences and unfortunately, it happens to more people than you might imagine.

10 Redditors reveal the exact moment they found their partners cheating on them and it's sad, infuriating, and everything else in between.

1. "Got a Facebook message from some lady telling me that my fiancée was a homewrecker. Apparently my ex was sleeping with this woman’s husband, and she was divorcing her husband because of it. Fortunately this happened the weekend before our wedding, so I dodged a bullet." je_ff

2. "Someone sent me 'video footage' of my ex with someone 'I did not need to worry about'. Shit leaves you devastated." Anonymous

3. "Dated for 2 years until one day, out of the blue she says she's not happy anymore and breaks up with me. It sucked but I figured it was for the best if she wasn't happy. I then found out my ex had been cheating on me for 3 months before apparently guilt took hold and she broke up with me." totspur1982

4. "Okay look I know you've been cheating on me." "I haven't been chea-" "It's okay, it's okay, I've been cheating on you too." "....the fuck?" angry_dave

5. "My wife tried calling and didn't hang up once it went to voicemail. She accidentally left a 2:45 VM. The VM consisted of her and her BF talking shit about me and how much happier she was with him." NorthMahkato

6. "She needed a new phone so I put it in my name since I was working, 2 hours after leaving the store and having lunch with me joking about how excited she was to get married I found a photo reel full of pictures she had been exchanging with her ex whilst transferring her stuff to her new phone. I put 2 and 2 together and opened her text inbox and surprise! She had been texting him for months and fucking him for a few weeks." Anonymous

7. "My super genius ex-wife bitched about the cost of our joint cell phone bill. She told me I’m using it too much. I never used it except to call her phone which was free. So I looked over the bill and found the number to the dude she was cheating with." The-Shadowcatt

8. "She sent me a picture of herself in the Bath, Then sent me a message afterward saying 'oops, wrong person'." oppositetoup

9. "My first clue was when I walked into the house and saw her drug dealer jacking off in our kitchen while she watched, topless." Cromesett

10. "Found them in bed together. Fairly typical, if such a thing exists? The thing that angers me the most is that I seriously had absolutely not the faintest idea, not even a smidgen of suspicion. And what angers me, even more, is how it changed me. The insecurity, the paranoia." xvmeadar

It's exactly where the frustrating trust issues take birth from.