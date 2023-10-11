Sex need not become monotonous with time. Add a little bit of foreplay, experiment with the positions, live in the moment, and let the pleasure envelop you. And if you’re at one of the days when you just can’t have enough of your partner, you might wanna try among these positions:

1. The Chairman

This should be exciting to get things started as your sweet intimate moments slowly transcend into the fire of desire. For this, the partner with the penis would need a comfortable sitting position (perhaps on a chair or on the edge of the bed), and the one with the vulva would sit on their lap facing away. If you’re on their lap, let them scoop you in, and you can grind or go for penetrative sex while syncing your movements for maximum pleasure.

2. The Lotus Blossom

This is when you want to be both romantic and agile when you seek passion with intimacy. One of the partners will sit on another’s lap, and you wrap your legs and arms around each other. After you’re both as close as possible, you coordinate your movement against each other. You can gaze each other in the eye while doing so.

3. Pretzel Dip

The receiving partner lies down comfortably on the side, and the partner who is penetrating is kneeling down. They’d hold their partner’s top leg with one hand and straddle the other. You can incorporate sex toys to make this position even more exciting!

4. Pinball Wizard

The penetrating partner kneels down and places themselves between the receiver’s legs. The latter is lying on the bed with their hips elevated because of the pillow below. The former then helps the receiver uplift their body, supporting their thighs and entering them. They can also stimulate their clitoris to make things even more exciting and pleasurable.

5. Classic Cowgirl

Nothing beats the classic now, does it? Here, the partner who is to penetrate lies comfortably on the bed, whereas the receiver takes charge of the intensity of the penetration.

6. Upstanding Citizen

As exciting as ‘Upstanding Citizen’ as a sex position is, it is also a test of strength. Both partners need to stand facing one another. The receiver then wraps their legs around their partner’s body, who should, in return, support them with their arms.

7. Golden Arch

This one is more intimate since you get to view your partner’s body and their expression as you indulge in sex. Here, the penetrating partner sits with their legs straight, whereas the receiver sits with bent knees on their thighs. The receiver needs to lean back and pace themselves as per what suits them best.

8. Scoop Me Up

When you really don’t want any space between you and your partner, you both lie down on the side facing the same direction, and the penetrating partner enters from behind. This is both romantic and intense and the best option when you’re both tired and still want to have sex.

9. Table Top

As the name suggests, the receiver lies down on a flat surface like a table and the partner who penetrates stands. They have the control to stimulate different parts of the receiver’s body to peak excitement and pleasure. You can always use a pillow to make the receiving partner comfortable on the tabletop before you get going.

10. Modified Doggy

This one actually lasts longer. As you probably sensed from the name, this one is like a doggy-style position with a minor modification in the sense that the receiving partner lies flat on the bed, and, like the OG, the penetrating partner enters from behind. Consider it a lazier rendition of doggy-style sex.

Having said that, the best way to have sex is to keep an open and candid communication. Tell your partner what you want and listen to them. Live in the moment and have the time of your life!