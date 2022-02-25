Confused About Your First Sex Toy? Take This Quiz And We Will Tell You What To Buy

Have you been thinking about some steamy bedroom romp... with *yourself*? Are you ready to take the next step in your relationship with your Miss V? Were you struggling with finding the right sex toy for spicing self-pleasure up? Are you a vagina owner?

If you screamed yes to these questions, then take this quiz and we'll tell you which sex toy to buy! And here comes the quiz in one... two... seven... seven... seven!

1. What's your sexual fantasy like? via GIPHY Someone going down on you Steamy, intense, penetrative sex Achieving the best orgasm! The backside sounds fun ;)

2. Do you prefer that your arms do the workout or automatic can do the trick? via GIPHY My hands know what to do ;) Some automatic vibrations won't hurt

3. What kind of stimulation does the trick for you? via GIPHY Penetration that goes deep Welcome to my 'clit talk' I like 'em in combo, both internal and external In the anal region

4. What kind of sex toys you would prefer, if asked? via GIPHY For an overall orgasmic experience Hand-held penetrative toys Keeping the clit in mind Something new I can experiment with

5. What areas do you stimulate the most? via GIPHY The G-spot Anal Clit Vaginal

6. What excites you the most? via GIPHY Butt play! The good ol' oral Classic, penetrative sex A heavenly orgasm

7. What should your sex toy look like? via The New York Times Resemble a penis ;) Cute and pretty! Such that it doesn't look like a vibrator, because I have roommates! Somewhat good-looking

8. Have you had any experience with self-pleasure? via GIPHY I am a pro! I am kind of a regular I have done a couple of times, when I was alone at home If self-pleasure named newbies, I'd call myself a "masturookie"