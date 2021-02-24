Sex scenes in films and movies can be... really uncomfortable. But there are some that are beautifully shot and aesthetically gorgeous to look at, here are some of our favourites:

1. Game Of Thrones

Morally wreaking and deeply disturbing but also aesthetically on point is how we'd describe the sex scenes in this show. Our favourite being Jon Snow and Ygritte finally doing the deed with a perfectly placed hot spring.

2. Elite

Karla, Christian and Polo in a sexy threesome is what we didn't know we needed.

3. Brokeback Mountain

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, in a tent? Undisputedly beautiful.

4. Titanic

Rose and Jack were 'reaching' for the stars and this classic scene is still one of the most gorgeous ones out there.

5. Spring Breakers

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and James Franco are just three beautiful people who do beautiful things together in a pool.

6. Blue Valentine

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams being in love and making love is a different kind of beautiful.

7. The Dreamers

This movie has a lot of sex, but it is in Paris so it is beautiful and poetic and in most cases involves more than 2 people.

8. Normal People

The season finale was both hurried and yet in slow motion as both Connell and Marianne gave back what they'd been holding in for years.

9. Blue Is The Warmest Color

It is so romantic and yet realistic, you fall in love with the leads as they discover each other.

10. Sense8

While every single sex scene in this show was aesthetically delightful, it was the epic orgy at the end of the second season that stole the show.

11. Made In Heaven

Sex scenes in this show felt real, tender, and most importantly, not cringy. Especially the scenes involving Karan, and his (mostly) meaningless hookups.

12. The Tudors

Natalie Dormer and Jonathan Rhys Meyers' scene in the woods had us needing a breath of fresh air.

13. Masters of Sex

Even though the theme of the show was sex, it handled the actually act quite carefully and gave us some gracefully shot scenes.

14. Call Me By Your Name

Oliver and Elio's passionate tug-of-war while having sex was a delight to watch. And don't even get us started on the peach!

15. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ang Laga De and everything that followed was super sensual, and not to mention, a visual delight!

Which one's your favourite?