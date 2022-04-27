Google defines toxic as "poisonous or very harmful/unpleasant in a pervasive or insidious way." People are labeled 'toxic' today left, right, and center. But it is time for some serious introspection. 

Toxic
Source: BuzzFeed

It is so easy to reduce somebody's worth by calling them toxic. You must have heard it in your intimate circle as well. "Dude, that guy is toxic. Stay away from him." "She's toxic AF. You don't want to be with someone like her." 

But sometimes, the actual story is a little twisted. Sometimes the accuser is the one to be blamed, and we miss. Here are some alarming signs for you to identify whether you're the one perpetuating toxicity.

1. You can’t stand people with an opinion different from yours.

via GIPHY

2. You constantly like to diss and talk shit about other people behind their back.

via GIPHY

3. You like to control the life of your loved ones and get pissed when they don’t follow your commands.

via GIPHY

4. You have this itching need to win every argument. You cannot accept when you are wrong.

via GIPHY

5. You are rude and disrespectful towards service staff

via GIPHY

6. You are cruel to animals.

via GIPHY

7. You tend to make your friends feel guilty about doing better in life.

via GIPHY

8. All you like talking about is yourself and you don’t care about what other people have got to say.

via GIPHY

9. You tell offensive jokes to hurt someone delibrately.

via GIPHY

10. You pass on targeted ‘sexist,’ ‘homophobic,’ ‘racist’ remarks.

via GIPHY

11. You are perpetually dishonest.

via GIPHY

12. You bully people who you think are ‘weaker’ than you.

via GIPHY

13. You diss your country for not being clean. But then, you also litter in public spaces.

via GIPHY

14. You lack empathy and don’t give a shit about how people around you are feeling.

via GIPHY

15. You get all pessimistic whenever your friends experiment new ideas in life.

via GIPHY

16. You are rude to people for no reason at all.

via GIPHY

Nobody is flawless. But if you're guilty of any of these, then maybe it's time to work on yourself before calling out others.