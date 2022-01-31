Finally, the world is ready to take women's sexual pleasure seriously - and here's all you need to know. Researchers have published a study that gives us the average time it takes for a heterosexual woman to reach orgasm. According to the research, it takes around 13.41 minutes. The study focused on women older than 18 years, who are in a monogamous stable heterosexual relationship.

We hope we have your attention because there's more. The study also revealed that only 31.4 percent of participants climaxed during penetrative sex. The sample size of the research was 645 women, from 20 different countries. So many numbers, right? Additionally, it also measured 'orgasmic latency', which is the gap between arousal and climax.

This research talks about other factors which affect how you O, too. It also suggests that when the woman was on top - almost 42.2 percent of them reported longer-lasting sensations. The study was published in The Journal Of Sexual Medicine - which also revealed that the age of women and the time that they had been with their partner did not have a significant effect on how long orgasms took. So you know that the spark definitely doesn't 'frizzle out'.