Going on dates can be scary and exciting too. Because, hey, meeting people for the first isn't easy. This weird feeling can make you do all sorts of things.

We have heard of things not to do during a date. But we found a thread where people are sharing weird things they did during a date that actually worked for them.

1. "I wouldn't say that it worked so much as working out. Took her on our second date to an awesome sushi place. We both ordered a decent amount of sushi in addition to salads and miso soup. Anyway, towards the end of the date, I decided to put way too much wasabi on a piece of sushi. I tried my hardest to get it down, but I couldn't so I had to non-verbally leave for the bathroom and spit it out. I got back to the table and she was still there, to my surprise. I was honest about what happened and she laughed. She is now my wife."



2. "We were at a bar and when I went up to get our drinks (I wanted to pay since I asked him out) there was a group of older men watching a sports game. They were just doing drunken small talk with me but ended up asking me what I wanted to drink. I told them what my “friend” and I were drinking and ultimately got me and my date a free drink. When I got back he asked what the dudes wanted, told him what happened, and we ended up laughing about it. I wasn’t sure if he’d be mad or not but hey, free beer is free beer right?"

3. "You wearing an undershirt? They make me wear an undershirt."

4. "A while back my date and I were getting a little frisky, and I had my fingers in her waistband, and I was about to pull off her clothes, and she said, “wait, I’m so sorry, I forgot I’m on my period” and I let go and I jokingly, I replied “a period don’t stop nothing but a sentence” and she laughed at me, said I was funny, and then I ate pasta sauce and had a good time."

5. "Have actually said to someone, "Your place or mine?"

6. "The Twitter challenge in college. Attempting to sleep with a girl by saying less than 140 characters to her. Worked the first night. Goddammit, I miss college parties."



7. "Ate Chipotle earlier in the day I knew I had a date later that night. Gas builds up. I start farting on my way to the date. Lots of farting. We're outside of my car, far from the bar now. No noise. We're smoking our cigarettes and chit-chatting and flirting and things are getting a little heated. I can't with that, the fart squeezes through my puckered sphincter, amplifying the effect and enhancing the sound. Kept farting literally the whole time we were having sex too, but they had quieted down enough that it wasn't noticeable during the heat of the moment. We have now been together for 5 years and married for three."



8. "My date was telling me how she had mono a year or two prior, and I replied "Yeah, I thought I had mono for an entire year, turns out I was just really bored" ala Wayne's World. We are engaged now."

9. "Was on a date with a girl at a fusion restaurant in New York and the topic began with different types of cuisine we've tried out before. She asked me, "Have you ever eaten Thai?" and before my brain could stop my mouth I said, "No, but my ex is Malaysian so I've come close." She thought it was hilarious, thank God."



10. "Accidentally set her hair on fire with a match while lighting a cigarette. Not good. We are still married 29 years later. I don't smoke anymore."

11. "Sent her (my wife) the wrong way. She was new to the city and we decided to meet up at a mall. I arrive early and moments later see her coming in. I call her so she knows where to find me because she hadn't spotted me yet and literally sent her the wrong way out of excitement? I guess."

12. "I know I’ve done stupider things, but the one that sticks out is the time I ordered the French onion soup during a lunch date. Not only was it a mess to eat with that gloppy bread and stringy cheese, but it gave me onion breath to boot. I tended to not think things through adequately. Oh well, she eventually married me anyway."

13. "Not me but I watched a buddy walk up to a random women and ask her "Do you want to go have the most disappointing sex of your life?" Then they left together. She seemed oddly intrigued. They started dating after that."

Indeed, going on dates are full of surprises.