You know the first time is always special & you cannot forget it. But what nobody tells you is, it's not the same as we imagine. Things are different inside the bedroom when you actually get intimate.

Unfortunately, many of us rely on porn and movies as our sources. So, to make things easier for you, we have listed down 30 things that went wrong during sex and should not make them.

1. "Not peeing right afterward. Urinary tract infections are extremely painful (literally the most painful thing I have ever endured) so please remember to pee right after you have sex. Especially if you're a girl because you're more prone to infection than men. It's not 100% guaranteed to happen, but it's better to prevent it than endure it."

2. "You know how you're supposed to pinch the end of the condom when you put it on? Well, I didn't know that. Put that bad boy on all the way. Had my dick halfway in when I heard a loud POP. I thought that meant I had literally popped her cherry. Oh man, good times."

3. "I never thought to take my boxers off, just used the hole in the front like I do when I urinate."

4. "I was definitely so panicked about making sure the condom didn't break or fall off that I didn't realize he'd started until it was over. I also threw up afterward and took three pregnancy tests the next day."

5. "Worried too much about whether or not I was "doing it right" instead of just being there in the moment and enjoying it."

6. "My girl was laying down on her back on the bed and I was just about to cum. I pulled out and moved up her body so my legs were strangled around her breasts. And my dick was by her face. While I was cumming I was straining so hard I farted on her boobs. I was horrified and yet relieved at the same time. Very embarrassing though because not only did she hear it, she also felt the vibrations."

7. "In porn, the guy is doing his best to let the camera focus on the girl, for some reason I thought this was optimal so I had my arms at full extension the whole time and it wasn't fast like I was worried about, it lasted for a tad over an hour and I never came. The next day I couldn't move my arms."

8. "We were both virgins and I ate her out after we had sex. It was dark and I didn't realize that there would be blood from her hymen. I went to the bathroom after and it looked like I won a hands-free cherry pie eating contest."



9. "In my bliss, I accidentally drooled on her face. Yup, drool. I could only imagine the regret she must have felt at that moment."

10. "So, less what I did wrong than what went wrong. Things were okay enough, but he didn't orgasm (nerves, presumably). He then told me it "didn't count" because he didn't come. Do not ever, ever tell the person whose virginity you took that it didn't count."

11. "Jammed it in too hard. Wrong hole at one point. Didn't bring my rubber ducky and lost my erection halfway in."

12. "I didn't use a condom because I really wanted to feel what natural sex felt like the first time. I zipped through foreplay. When I was eating her out I didn't know to focus on the clit so I'm sure it was pretty terrible. Otherwise, I'm guessing it was average."

13. "For me it was like, for some reason I didn't know you were supposed to feed your dick into the vagina or guide it with your hands, so I just kept trying to push in by thrusting in a pitch-black room. Of course it didn't do anything, and she was asking me what I was doing. At the time all I knew about sex was from movies when a guy is lying on a girl and his hands are like up near the pillows and he just thrusts and she sort of like feels it."



14. "Couldn't find the hole. Stopped and went to Google a diagram of a vagina. Once I had a full understanding of where everything was I got back to it. It's five years later now and I'm marrying that woman."



15. "Went pretty much straight with three fingers in her. Didn't realize most girls can't take 3 and even if they can that's not a warm-up for most of them."



16. "The Clit. First time I had sex I didn't know just how much pleasure you can give some girls just with a bit of stimulation I was just happy I was gonna be getting my rocks off from sex. I mean I'm 16 at the time and this is huge. This is life-changing. This is over in 2 minutes. Never even tried to help her along. Definitely fucked up a bit on that one."



17. "Jackhammered her as hard as I could doggy style. At that moment I discovered that porn was not the best sex instructor."



18. "The first time I had sex I was so afraid I was going to get my girlfriend pregnant, I wore five condoms. The condoms cut off circulation and my dick turned purple. I had to cut off the condoms with scissors."

19. "I pulled the condom off and came on her stomach. According to porn, that's just what you do, right?. She was rather confused."

20. "We were touching each other for several hours at first. Having built up sexual frustration for a year (we were 14 so she wanted to wait a while before losing her virginity). I came when trying to put on the condom."



21. "Nighttime, Lights off. Everything went amazing. She couldn't believe it was my first time. Went to the bathroom afterward and I looked like I'd vampire-murdered somebody. I didn't know what stuff was supposed to feel like, taste like, etc. so I didn't realize that there was fresh period blood that I ate, then spread via mouth to everywhere."



22. "I put the condom on inside out. I don't know how but it was full-on. It kept sliding because the lubricant was on inside now and I was convinced I had a small dick and that the condom was too big."



23. "I had sex on my parents' bed. And didn't anticipate all the blood from popping her cherry as it was her first time too. That was a mistake."



24. "Using a latex condom, and not being aware of an allergy that made my vag blow up like a Macy's parade balloon."

25. "Had anal. My girlfriend (now fiance) was going through an odd phase and didn't want to do vaginal sex. We decided to go with anal sex, and, well, it was less than pleasant for both of us, to say the least."

26. "She got tired of foreplay and just wanted to have sex, so I put it in her and went ham. She bled everywhere and I imagine it was a really painful experience (she was not a virgin, it was because she wasn't wet enough and had no lube)."



27. "First time I pretty much played dead. I had never watched porn, and my parents hadn't ever talked to me about it. So I just lay there waiting for it to be over. I didn't make a move or say anything the whole time. Looking back I cringe so hard."



28. "A fucking panic attack, I had built up the moment in my head, and when it finally happened my head exploded."



29. "Asked her if she really was a virgin as it "didn't feel as tight as I thought it would". I'm surprised we dated as long as we did."

30. "Being young and inexperienced, though, I had to leave the room to put on a condom in private. Great way to lose a boner."



Read about sex before you go and have sex.



