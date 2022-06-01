First dates are awkward enough as it is. What do you wear? What do you eat? What do you talk about? But besties, no matter what you do, please don't repeat the 12 things I'm about to show you. Cause they're a big no-no.

If you do these 12 things on a first date, I'm sorry but it's game over for you buddy:

2. "Complaining about anything. A first date should be fun." - bolognahole

3. "Opening up too much. A first date is a test for compatibility. They don't need to know your deepest intricacies and they probably don't want to yet." - Bacon_Hero

4. "I went on a first date 2 weeks ago with a guy who showed up wearing a t-shirt that said 'keep your bitch in check' on the back. That was a daring move, IMO." - DrinkVictoryGin

5. "Never go to the movies. You finally got the date you wanted, do you really want to spend two hours of it in silence?" - Ben Kolber

6. "Getting silly drunk - I am all for drinks, but getting passed out drunk on the first date so that I have to carry you out is not attractive to anyone. Not your mother." - Priyanka Goel

7. "Looking at your phone. Don't even touch it for the entire time that you are with the person. For the first couple dates really." - tuskvarner

8. "He wanted to pick me up and so he picked me up from a train station about a 10 minute walk from my house. The plan was to have dinner and then see a movie. We got to the restaurant, ordered and paid. There was a very attractive lady with her husband eating near us. She looked absolutely beautiful, and I would’ve killed someone for her figure. He caught sight of her, rolled his eyes and said “god, what a fucking slut. Wearing something like that in public.” I told him this wasn’t gonna work out and I walked out, I straight up just left. My only regret is that I didn’t bring my food with me. It was a long walk home." - Ivy Gerassimou

9. "Saying that you love them. Had that happen to me, yeah - there was no second date." - Tsquare43

10. "Don’t have bad hygiene. Don’t try to persuade me to have sex. Don’t lie about your true intentions. Don’t talk about your exes. Don’t be rude to the waitstaff." - Cierra Irene

11. "Selfies and social media posting upon arrival or during the meeting." - Thierry Patrick

12. "When I was getting back out there after a horrible break-up, we went hiking. I was not fit for hiking. When we finished, I was very proud. I didn't complain about it at all. However, that was sourly ruined as I got up too quickly and there was a brush of wind... one of hot proportions followed by... a crackle of fireworks. Whatever I had eaten that morning had not agreed with me and came without warning. I shat my pants. Do not shit your pants on a first date. They will laugh at you." - Soulbrandt-Regis

Keep these in mind and get swiping!