Falling in love is beautiful. It feels easy too. Staying in love, well it's a different story altogether.

If you've ever been in love, you'd understand there comes a phase when the newness of it all fades away. The love, the care, the affection, the togetherness, everything is still there. But even then something feels missing.

Do you remember how and when you first fell in love with your partner? Take a pause, go back to that moment and you'll know what to do.

Never stop doing the things you did to make your significant other fall in love with you in the first place.

It's important. It's meaningful. It could be as simple as making the morning coffee, or playing video games all night. Even after being in a relationship for 6 years, I still look forward to my partner stealing kisses in public, or sending me memes while we are apart. He still makes gross jokes that I get mad at because they are inappropriate but then I laugh anyway.

It doesn't always have to be special or unique.

It's great to do things you don't generally do for your partner. They have an element of surprise and who doesn't love surprises. It's always nice to be thought of, and it feels good to do something nice for your partner.

Relationships change over time, they evolve. They cannot remain the same and should not. Priorities will shift and change and the time you spend with each other will ebb and flow. There will be times when living together is easy and fun, and other times when you just get on each other's nerves for dumb things. There will be times that are joyful, and times that are horrific and painful.

The things you do to show each other love changes too. There will be more mature and meaningful ways to show love further down the line in your relationship. But the reason you fell in love with someone remains. Being mindful of the little things your loved one does for you keeps it alive because sometimes that's all they can do to show they still love you.

Remember why you fell in love with them and what got you together. What makes both of you feel excited, happy, and in love all over again.

I love my husband of fifteen years and we're still happy together. But today Facebook Memories went out of its way to remind me of a cute romantic thing he used to do that I miss and it did make me a little sad. - Reddit

Maybe we're a little more wholesome but we fell in love while hiking, and we still continue hiking every weekend if weather permits. - Reddit

Remember the things you were eager to do for your partner back in the beginning. It was easy and came naturally to you. It was satisfying and it’s important that you don’t lose sight of them.

After all, it's where and how the butterflies started.