Imagine it's 2 am, you are flirting with that special one, things start to heat up, and that's when our sexting tips will help you!

Sexting is erotic, be it with your partner or fling. If this sexual communication is done right, indeed, it spices things up & you can have a lot of fun.

1. Consent is everything.

Yeah, asking for consent is the first thing you should do. You need to make sure the other person is comfortable sexting with you. Not just for the first time, you must ask for consent every time.

Start with something simple like, " I wish you were here", and if they reciprocate go ahead with it.

2. Make sure the time is right.

Timing is everything. One text at the right time is all you need to set the mood. Take it slow, the longer it goes on, the more fun you have.

All you need is some digital foreplay while sexting. Don't forget to check if both of you are free & have the privacy to indulge in it.

3. It's all in the details.

The more descriptive you are, the more they visualize. It keeps the conversation going. Talk about your fantasies, talk about what you would have done in real life.

Use references from movies or books you both can relate to, build your sexual vocabulary. For instance, describe how you would cuddle them for real & proceed further.

4. Be horny, but also be safe.

Your safety & comfort matter the most. Now, sexting also involves a lot of visuals, and the person you are sending it to should be trustworthy.

Don't just trust someone you have known recently. Use platforms that are safe & don't put yourself in danger.

5. Use memes & gifs.

We communicate a lot through memes, so use those hot memes & gifs to be more descriptive. This also works for someone who is not comfortable sending their own visuals.

6. Never show your face.

No matter how much you trust the other person, you cannot trust the internet. Even apps like Snapchat do not guarantee your privacy.

So, find the best angle and take the best picture. You need to think about your digital safety even when sexting.

7. Keep your intentions clear.

Be on the same page. Is it a fling? You don't know yet? Or You are looking for something more. You can set boundaries, be clear, it keeps things fun and consensual.

8. It's all in the moment.

You should always be spontaneous & reply on time. Make sure you are quick here. Think of some questions beforehand because slow replies are a big no-no.

Don't spend too much time thinking for a reply, be witty, be naughty.

9. You can include voice notes.

It does not always have to be text & visuals. If you have a good voice why not flex a little. Voice notes are very handy and helpful while sexting.

10. Erase it all.

Now there are many reasons for this. Someone may read it, or you may feel conscious about it, the internet is not a safe space. But, just be safe and delete every trace of sexting.

In the end, practice makes you better, so don't be hard on yourself if it does not go well.

