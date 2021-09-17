When they say that love conquers all, they may just be onto something. Because this adorable couple overcame thousands of miles worth of distance and truly made it.

Gaurav Arora and Pranay (Przemek Pawlicki) began talking to each other via a dating app and then decided to meet for their first date at Hauz Khas Social. And even though Pranay was on a visit to India for a short period of time, the two knew that they wanted to continue investing in the connection despite the distance they'd have to deal with.

Over the coming months, Gaurav and Pranay poured love and patience into their relationship. And what started with a trip to Poland to spend Christmas together ended in Gaurav moving to the country for a good 4 years to prioritise the relationship.

What's even more adorable is that they loved meeting each other's families and bonded really well with each other's moms too.

But after Poland, the couple moved to Amsterdam and then before they knew it, Pranay was proposing to Gaurav in the same week as Valentine's Day. Gaurav and Pranay got married in Denmark, in matching pink sherwanis, even though the original plan was to wear suits.

They'd held beautiful haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well. The wedding was a private and intimate event that only had a handful of their friends as guests. Pranay and Gaurav also run an Instagram account together where they post about their shared journey. So, you can catch them being the love birds they are in their photos.

How cute are these two!