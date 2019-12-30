While people in India spend a truckload of money trying to achieve the perfect wedding card, this artist has created the divorce card we didn't know we needed. The artist focuses on the taboo around the concept of divorce in south Asian communities and the occurrence of forced arranged marriages in this card.

This 'divorce invite' sure strikes a cord! This isn't necessarily a good thing since this means partners are often forced to stay together despite their differences and Insta agrees.

Women even shared their personal stories of divorce in the comments.

According to a BBC report “The number of people separated is almost thrice the number of people divorced - 0.61% of the married population and 0.29% of the total population." This means that one of the biggest reasons for the divorce rate, or lack thereof, is the stigma attached to the institution of divorce.



