You meet someone. You click. You start texting. One moment you're bonding over your hopes and dreams and the next they vanish into thin air. Ghosting another person is quite possibly the cruellest form of heartbreak. Not only does it take a significant toll on your mental health, but it also spells out that the person never cared about you in the first place. 

Fret not, you're not alone in this heartbreak. Twitter users are also frustrated with the cowardly gesture:

So the next time you think of ghosting someone, rethink and then think again. It's a weak action that only symbolizes immaturity and a lack of personal growth. Instead of being a dick, how about being honest about your feelings?