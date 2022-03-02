You meet someone. You click. You start texting. One moment you're bonding over your hopes and dreams and the next they vanish into thin air. Ghosting another person is quite possibly the cruellest form of heartbreak. Not only does it take a significant toll on your mental health, but it also spells out that the person never cared about you in the first place.
Fret not, you're not alone in this heartbreak. Twitter users are also frustrated with the cowardly gesture:
Getting hype about someone then getting ghosted days later https://t.co/ldfZVLoNm7— YO PIERRE‼️➐ (@iamrckless) December 14, 2019
I think it’s funny when people get back to you after a long wait by saying, “sorry I was [insert expensive leisure activity].” Like oooooo, thanks for letting me know I was getting the deluxe ghosting package!— Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) February 28, 2022
first base: texting— justin (@farringt0n) November 30, 2019
second base: telling all ur friends
third base: getting ghosted
Relationships don't exist anymore. It's all about the talking period & the ghosting part.— DIVI IS A SUPER HOT PERSON (@diviisabigcutie) March 2, 2022
Some people don’t know what ghosting does to the person being ghosted mentally.— Lola❤️🔥 (@Omolohulla) February 23, 2022
dudes b like sorry i ghosted u, i was never fastest in the mile in elementary school and my turtle ran away when i was 7 so i’ve got abandonment issues we can still fuck tho— b (@doyalikebaileys) April 9, 2019
funny how he went from "I wanna know everything about you, you're really cute" to ghosting me just bc I didnt want to send pictures lol— pri ♡'s levi ✫˚♡ (@ackrmxn) March 2, 2022
you’re getting ghosted by a 20 something year old pretty skateboarder with boyband hair i’m getting ghosted by a 30 something year old senior engineer who “just jumped on the crypto train” we are absolutely the same (losers)— “ (@w0a0i0f) December 3, 2019
At this point it’s not even about the ghosting, it’s about y’all’s toxic/immature communication skills.— 🔮 (@Hoopztarot) February 23, 2022
Ghosting mentally hurts people. It's not funny nor cute to ghost people. If you've lost interest or someone else is back in your life. Just tell them, this isn't for me anymore, I've decided to take a different path, and I wish you the best on yours. 🙏🏾— Bigbody (@BBLONGSTROKE) February 22, 2022
sorry i ghosted u i was playing hard to get but now ur ghosting me please respond— justin (@farringt0n) December 28, 2019
So the next time you think of ghosting someone, rethink and then think again. It's a weak action that only symbolizes immaturity and a lack of personal growth. Instead of being a dick, how about being honest about your feelings?