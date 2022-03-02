You meet someone. You click. You start texting. One moment you're bonding over your hopes and dreams and the next they vanish into thin air. Ghosting another person is quite possibly the cruellest form of heartbreak. Not only does it take a significant toll on your mental health, but it also spells out that the person never cared about you in the first place.

Fret not, you're not alone in this heartbreak. Twitter users are also frustrated with the cowardly gesture:

Getting hype about someone then getting ghosted days later https://t.co/ldfZVLoNm7 — YO PIERRE‼️➐ (@iamrckless) December 14, 2019

I think it’s funny when people get back to you after a long wait by saying, “sorry I was [insert expensive leisure activity].” Like oooooo, thanks for letting me know I was getting the deluxe ghosting package! — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) February 28, 2022

first base: texting

second base: telling all ur friends

third base: getting ghosted — justin (@farringt0n) November 30, 2019

Relationships don't exist anymore. It's all about the talking period & the ghosting part. — DIVI IS A SUPER HOT PERSON (@diviisabigcutie) March 2, 2022

Some people don’t know what ghosting does to the person being ghosted mentally. — Lola❤️‍🔥 (@Omolohulla) February 23, 2022

Weeks of no communication then you get a random text filled with guttter care from the being that ghosted & is only reaching out because they're done with whatever distracted em from you in the first place. Ghosting is the rudest & most cowardly thing you can ever do to a person! — Deaconess Ada♥️🌺🦋 (@blvck_Witch) February 23, 2022

dudes b like sorry i ghosted u, i was never fastest in the mile in elementary school and my turtle ran away when i was 7 so i’ve got abandonment issues we can still fuck tho — b (@doyalikebaileys) April 9, 2019

Some people think that ghosting people is funny but I honestly think it’s not, for all we know I could be pregnant carrying your baby and you wouldn’t even know about it because you’re so wrapped up in your own little world 😭 — Rachel J Pappin (@rachel_pappin) February 28, 2022

funny how he went from "I wanna know everything about you, you're really cute" to ghosting me just bc I didnt want to send pictures lol — pri ♡'s levi ✫˚♡ (@ackrmxn) March 2, 2022

you’re getting ghosted by a 20 something year old pretty skateboarder with boyband hair i’m getting ghosted by a 30 something year old senior engineer who “just jumped on the crypto train” we are absolutely the same (losers) — “ (@w0a0i0f) December 3, 2019

At this point it’s not even about the ghosting, it’s about y’all’s toxic/immature communication skills. — 🔮 (@Hoopztarot) February 23, 2022

ghosting someone is so funny yet childish 😂 just say “I’m no longer interested” — 💙 scorpio 💙 (@_MIAtheMUA) March 2, 2022

Ghosting mentally hurts people. It's not funny nor cute to ghost people. If you've lost interest or someone else is back in your life. Just tell them, this isn't for me anymore, I've decided to take a different path, and I wish you the best on yours. 🙏🏾 — Bigbody (@BBLONGSTROKE) February 22, 2022

ghosting on people is some weak shit. tell people how you feel, don't just leave them hanging there. — 🇺🇦 Comяade Caятeя (@CPP_Comrade) March 1, 2022

sorry i ghosted u i was playing hard to get but now ur ghosting me please respond — justin (@farringt0n) December 28, 2019

So the next time you think of ghosting someone, rethink and then think again. It's a weak action that only symbolizes immaturity and a lack of personal growth. Instead of being a dick, how about being honest about your feelings?