The thing with sex is that experimenting with it only elevates the thrill and excitement. Playing out a fantasy or attempting a new position, each new act, if works well, can intensify the experience. Speaking of experiments, sex toys are pretty fun.

Often dubbed as ‘personal massagers’ on e-commerce sites, these ‘accessories’ can heighten the sensations and make that climax so much more fulfilling. Here are 9 sex toys you and your partner can use –

1. The ‘VIBRATING’ ones

If we are to talk about sex toys, let’s look into the most popular ones. Vibrators, well, as their name suggests, vibrate for your pleasure. They’re either chargeable or battery-operated and often come with varying intensities that can be manually adjusted for stimulation.

2. The ‘VIBRATING’ ones with double duties

Most vibrators are built to perform double duties, both clitoral and vaginal stimulation. Take Jack Rabbit vibrator, for instance. It’s designed to double the pleasure by providing high-intensity vaginal and clitoral arousal at the same time.

3. Dildo

Dildos are those phallic-shaped sex toys meant for penetration. They come in varying inches, so to say. More so, there are vibrating dildos available as well now.

4. Strap-ons

Strap ons are essentially dildos with a harness. You wear them and penetrate your partner. They can also be used for oral sex, masturbation, and pegging.

5. Tongue Ring

Used for oral sex, they can intensify oral stimulation for your partner so much so that they’ll climax in minutes.

6. Blossom Sleeve

It’s a squishy gel masturbation sleeve used for hand jobs. Apparently, the insides of the sleeve are textured in a way it mimics the interior walls of a vagina.

7. Penis Ring

To be worn on the penis, this ring, coupled with its vibrating sensation, can intensify the erection. Not just for masturbation, when used during intercourse, it can elevate the pleasure for both parties.

8. Anal Beads

Anal Beads are multiple balls attached in a long cord that is inserted and removed from the anus in a throbbing motion with varying speeds for sexual stimulation.

9. Anal Plug

Anal Plug or Butt Plug is for insertion in the rectum for sexual stimulation. However, in contary to anal beads, they are meant to be inserted and stay there.

Have you tried any of these? One should keep experimenting with sex, but consent is the first step. ALWAYS.