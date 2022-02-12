It's that time of the year again! Valentine’s Day, a loving holiday overflowing with love, couples and despair. If you’re single, getting over a breakup, left on read, or stuck in a situationship, February 14th is a massive trigger warning for all single people.

Guess who’s single on Valentines Day pic.twitter.com/qCP17vyzV9 — 𝓡𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷  (@seggsy_) February 4, 2022

lost count on how many years i’ve been single on valentines day pic.twitter.com/SHueiUgzMl — quinty ☽ (@qntyjmll) February 4, 2022

i may be single on valentines day but at least i ain't begging for the bare minimum & chasing a red flag 🤪 — sang (@ysogorgsang) February 5, 2022

If youre single on valentines day, you are allowed to have two dinners. — zavy-vavy (@Zavyvavy6) February 9, 2022

Valentines Day is for men who don’t put in any effort the rest of the year. — Building Better Fathers (@BldgBetterDads) February 10, 2022

Only hot girls are single on Valentines day — HoPe (@DuIlknives) February 10, 2022

Newly Committed friend : Bhai Girlfriend ko Valentines day par kya gift du.



*le Single me : pic.twitter.com/keuVXtLpG2 — Aditya Jaiswal (@adj_999) February 9, 2022

Here are 5 Valentines Day struggles all single people can relate to:

1. It looks like the world vomited red hearts everywhere

From all the flashy store displays and mall decorations to the gaudy hype on the internet, it's almost as if the world vomited red hearts all over for us to mop up.

I really hate Valentines day. I know it's about love and ish but you have 365 days in a year to say to your partner that you love them. Why just now?! And it's fucking annoying seeing hearts everywhere. The only good thing is that tomorrow the chocolate is cheaper 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Catarina (@meemars) February 14, 2021

2. There's couples everywhere

The streets are crawling with love-struck couples canoodling in tiny corners, shoving their relationship down our throats. As if the real world wasn't enough, social media is crammed with elaborate virtual gestures of romance as well. We get it, you're in love!

i haven’t been single on valentines day in a few years and I never realized how annoying it is to see cute couples all happy and in love until now.



pls stop im gunna vomit thank u — fattie 🦶🏼 (@fattiecakesx) February 10, 2022

3. Overwhelming emotions of despair

All year round you take pride in your single status. You brag about your independence, not being tied down, steering clear of the relationship drama. But as the dreaded V-Day nears, lingering thoughts of loneliness, self-loathing and desertion begin to creep up. "Why am I alone?" "Will I spend Valentines Day weeping into a bottle of tequila?"

Save money this Valentine's Day by being unlovable — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 12, 2021

4. Eating your feelings

You hide your loneliness in a pile of chocolate because people are temporary, but chocolate is forever.

valentines day 2021 pic.twitter.com/fmlOEQ4NOO — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) February 14, 2021

5. Resentment

You exude a bitter amount of hatred towards couples, romance and the holiday. On February 14th, love is the enemy. But in reality you are projecting your own heart ache.