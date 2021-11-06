Sex is good, but what's even more better is when you match the intimacy with your partner. Making your partner feel loved, comfortable, safe are some of the most significant things you should do while lovemaking.

After all, it's all about the emotional connection between the two. This thread talking about the most wholesome things partners have done in bed is just so romantic, and we all must take lessons from it.

1. "I have a big belly and have always been insecure about it. So much so that I didn't want anyone to take my shirt off because they'd see. This guy I was having sex with not only laughed and said he is bigger when I mentioned this insecurity, but he went down on me and took a break to kiss every inch of my belly and slowly rub his nose and face into it."



Answer Source - Reddit

2. "FWB got up afterward and went to the kitchen. She came back with a plate of cut-up fruit about ten minutes later. She laid next to me and fed me while we cuddled. It's been over ten years and I still remember it like it was yesterday."



3. "Almost every time we have sex my boyfriend stops and just looks at me or my body for a minute. I’m always like “what?” and he’ll just shake his head in disbelief and go “I can’t believe you’re this beautiful and I get to do this with you right now.”

4. "Decided to have a 'focus on him' night. Getting a blow job from me isn't that unusual but he's never gotten one like he did last night. Spent about 45 straight minutes just worshipping the hell outta that cock. He just had to sit there and take it, maybe every once in a while take a sip of his whiskey. He does so much for my body that I wanted him to feel the love back. I've never seen him cum so hard before. I think he liked it."

5. "I made an offhand negative comment about my body during a position switch with a very handsome ONS and that man picked me up, set me down in front of a mirror, and said, "look at yourself, see what I see" and then fucked the daylights out of me. I haven't really struggled with confidence since, and I'm nowhere near as "perfect" anymore. Wherever you are, thank you."



6. "Huge fight with my lady when we started out. I was in the wrong for sure. Woke up still thinking I was right watching her drinking coffee in bed. Tried to say I was right, finally realized I wasn’t. I kept wishing I had some coffee. I looked at the nightstand and felt like the biggest ass. She, even while upset at me, brought coffee for me while I was sleeping."

7. "I thought my period had ended. But apparently not, because after riding him, I noticed his belly button was red. We had met on Tinder and had established a friendship, but not at a level where I felt comfortable bleeding on him. Anyway, he was really shiny about it and suggested we take a shower together, and yes I know periods are normal and it was the bare minimum, but his solution-driven reassurance was v appreciated. Anyway, if that's not wholesome, just know that he let me stand under the hot water in the shower."



8. "We used a lot of coconut oil during sex. Afterward, he filled a large bowl with warm water, sat next to me in the bed, and gently wiped me clean. It was the most gentle and intimate experience I've ever had."



9. "When I told my husband that I didn't want to gross him out by telling him about dirty things I'd like to have done to me in bed. He said, "mmmmmarty, I'm your husband, tell me everything." I'll never forget how comforting it was to know I was with someone I could share dark desires with."

10. "My partner made me cum so hard that I was overwhelmed and started crying a little bit. When he noticed, he bent down and softly caressed my face and said “Let it out, you’re so beautiful. It’s okay, let all that emotion flow” and he started kissing my tears. It was such an intimate moment and he was so sweet and caring. It still makes me a little emotional when I think about it."

11. "Not in bed, but been talking for a long time in a car with my ex, we were listening to the music and the car battery died. He called the emergency to start him up but they told him they will arrive in one hour. We spend the most romantic and passionate sex in the backseat."



12. "My bf and I have this thing where we squeeze each other's hands three times which to us means "I love you". He does it during sex as well and it's so freaking cute. Like he'll be going down on me and will reach up just to grab my hands and squeeze them three times."

13. "Aftercare. He always asks me what I need, “water? cuddles?” and whenever he cums in me, he always cleans me up because he knows how un-comfy I feel after."

14. "Rubbed my back and hummed when I was having anxiety issues when trying to get to sleep. As for sex, nothing stands out as "most". It's all good emotionally."

15. "My girlfriend and I go multiple times when she comes over, and we literally can’t stay away from each other all night. When we lie in bed and just talk afterward or between rounds, she’ll just lie next to me and look at me while she touches my face, and it makes me feel so wanted and appreciated - she won’t say anything, but it just makes me feel really special to her in a moment like that."



16. "He will just start listing off things he loves about me. He calls me beautiful, smart, strong, a hard worker, a kind person, generous. While hugging me tight and caressing my face and hair. He makes me feel so loved, the first time he did that I started crying. We had only been together a few times before that and when he started complimenting me I was so overwhelmed. I’ve never felt love like this before, I think he’s the one."

17. "I feel blessed to have many moments with my partner while having sex that makes me think ”is this real life?” but I think the most noteworthy one is how we recently somehow got engaged while having sex. it was insane. we are waiting for the ring to come in the mail and then get engaged in an NSFW way we can tell our family and friends."



18. "I was born with a short leg and have worn a prosthetic leg my entire life. Sometimes I try to keep my leg on before sex, but my husband will notice and insist that I just take it off because he knows it’s more comfortable. He will also take it off for me like it’s an article of clothing lol. I think it’s the sweetest thing ever."

19. "I don't come by sex itself, I have to find and trigger a point doing so the cause of something happened in the past. My current partner understands it, and after getting her done (multiple orgasms), she lays next to me and kisses me or erects me my stripping, etc, so wholesome and understanding at the same time and waits till I give the signal."



20. "My husband was going down on me and all of the sudden I got the worst charlie horse I have ever had in my calf. I tried so hard to ignore it but was dying. I started half laugh-crying, said sorry we need to stop. This man ran down to get our heating pad and massaged my calf for 10 minutes. After confirming I was all good, went right back to giving me the best orgasm."



Intimacy can create magic!