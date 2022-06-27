Talk about the bachelor/bachelorette party, and we all get pretty pumped to explore the wild sides of it. It has become a tradition for the bride and groom to enjoy that one day of the single hood! From getting infused in alcohol or a relaxing spa day or whatever crazy sh*t one plans, these parties are meant to unleash the wildest sides.

Women on Reddit are sharing the craziest stories from their bachelorette party, and they are as unfiltered as we imagined them to be.

1. A stripper tried to do a cool move where he did a roundhouse over another girl's head. Except he kicked her. She got a concussion and threw up in a trash bag the entire limo ride to the hospital.



hugitoutguys

2. "I was a former male stripper. Bachelorette parties are, by far, way worse than bachelor parties. There's nothing hornier than a stay-at-home mother when she gets an opportunity to hang out with her friends, drink, and have some random stripper rub up against all over her....just saying....from experience."



you_me_dupree



3. "Carved penises out of giant cucumbers using only our teeth. The cucumber penises were then judged, the most realistic won."



Astaris

4. "My (married) aunt (also a mother of two children) was so drunk, she grabbed a 21-year-old kid and started making out with him. She told him she needed his underwear as part of a bachelorette scavenger hunt, and he tells her she can have them if he can have hers. She agrees, lifts up her dress in the middle of the bar, takes her underwear off with a full bush, and proceeds to walk around not realizing her dress is still up. After adjusting herself, the kid comes back and tells her she "can keep these" - and hands her back a pair of old-period undies. Oops."



isthataburger



5. "This isn't too crazy, but at my own bachelorette party my mother-in-law got behind the wheel when she was a little too tipsy and rear-ended my maid-of-honor. My maid-of-honor is a cop."

ConsultMyCat

6. "My best friend was marrying her girlfriend so they had a joint bachelorette and we ended up at the strippers. Long story short, one of the rig pig guests was throwing money like no tomorrow and he bought me a private lap dance...with the girl who used to torment me throughout elementary/middle/high school. Revenge is sweet."



anonymous

7. "Male bartender on weekends. A bus rolls up to the club. A whole pack of 30-40-year-old women roll in. Already blasted. Announce to me who is getting married blah blah. I proceeded to pour a metric shit ton of shots and make a ton of fruity drinks. After about an hour they start trying to get on the stage in the back and I'm running around trying to get them back to the bar. Next thing you know, the bride fell. I helped her up and was greeted with projectile vomit all over the front of me. I slowly start loading them back into their damn party bus. As it pulls out I rush inside to grab someone to watch the bar so I could go change. The bus pulls back up and the bride-to-be gives me her number. Are you fucking serious?"



Kmc2958

8. "The groom-to-be decided he didn't want to let the bride out of his sight so he attended the bachelorette party. He got too drunk and punched the bride's younger brother in the face."

meetyourgranfalloon

9. "I've only been to one bachelorette party, but it was pretty weird. We went bar hopping in a school bus in rural Western NY (picture the travel time between bars ~20 minutes). Don't get me wrong, it was awesome, but it took a weird turn as we were leaving the last bar. One of the girls convinced the local handsome cowboy ( to perform a strip tease on the school bus in exchange for a ride home. What followed was the most uncomfortable, hesitant, and awkward removal of clothing a school bus has ever seen."

HannahLons

10. "We were in Vegas. Long story short the bride-to-be got so wasted, left her bachelorette party, disappeared, and returned the next day married to some old guy."

butterscotchs

11. "A counterpoint to some of these: We had a co-ed bachelor(ette) party with all of our mutual friends. It was cheaper, we didn't have to worry about transportation or drunken encounters with strangers, and best of all it was at our own house so we could get as loud and inappropriate as we wanted to. We didn't bother with the standard strip club for guys or the penis necklaces for the girls, we just got shitfaced at home and ate awesome snacks and played stupid games. We bucked the trend and I don't regret it a bit; it was an awesome night altogether."

ItsGotToMakeSense

12. "My wife just watched movies and went to the beach with her four best friends. Then again, my bachelor party was the Rifftrax Live showing of Starship Troopers with college buddies, so we're obviously not following tradition too closely."

Pidermis

