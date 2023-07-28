Experimentation is important in every aspect of life. And it’s definitely important during sex as well. In fact, if you’re considering trying out threesomes, then we’ve found just the Reddit thread for you to dive into it, being better informed.

Here are 12 women describing how they felt being the third person in threesomes, take a look:

1. “I loved my experiences I’ve been in both fmf and mfm. I’ve been the 3rd and in the established couple. For myself, I prefer being the unicorn but that might have more to do with the ex-husband. When I’m the unicorn I sus out who in the couple wants this more and focus most of my attention on the other one. I figure the one who is the main driver is going to enjoy just being involved the other needs to be assured I’m not a scary monster person who is going to steal their partner.”

-crimebuff101·

2. “It was fun. I met a couple on tinder. She was kind of the leader and he was following along. Both were really hot. We got really drunk and went back to their place. I honestly couldn’t believe I was really doing it. My first time with a woman. He was really really big so PIV on me didn’t work out that great. He was 7 feet tall and I’m 5’3 so it was a bit awkward, but in general, it was all pretty hot.

Up until I threw up all the tequila I had drank. She was sweet and called me an Uber home. Then I got her a job at my work.”

– HeyheyitsCAB

3. “Fantastic. Was dealing with a bad breakup with my 1st GF, I went on a date with a chick to distract myself, she told me she was actually in an open relationship, we got along well, and she offered to introduce me to her gf after a couple weeks. She was in the process of becoming a trainer and we would go to the gym together, and she’d teach me weight training. Her GF was into esoteric stuff and yoga and we would all get stoned, and she’d do readings. We would then have some of the best sex I’ve had in my life. That was a good summer. 9/10 would recommend.”

– mixedwithmonet

4. “I loved it – the two guys were all over each other while I was in the middle watching. They lived together, and wanted to see what it felt like with a woman. I think they decided I was too soft and not very sexy or exciting to them though.”

– gracefullrose·

5. “I love being the unicorn in threesomes. I’ve had good experiences, mostly. I don’t fuck anyone I know in real life (aka friends or coworkers). The only experience that went bad was when a friend asked me and I wasn’t that into it. Mostly cause it was weird, nothing bad in particular happened.”

– ghostlymadd

6. “Helped me realise I’m not into girls. It was a bit meh, otherwise also. I wouldn’t do it again, personally.”

– firefly73·

7. “TW! I had a terrible experience because the girl was way too rough with me. After it happened I discovered I had bruises all over my body and was sore to the touch, I was hard on myself for not standing up for myself and telling her no. I also should have stopped when her vagina smelled like literal shit. I got BV. I’m glad that was it. Her fiancé used a dildo on her and then me without permission.

And the thing is, they were very nice people and talked about the importance of consent. But people are just selfish. I’ve also had a bad experiences at swinger clubs, where supposedly consent is taken very seriously. But that’s never been my experience and I feel like I stood up for myself less because I had been led to expect people ask for consent. “

– sunbuns

8. “I’ve had a quite a few, and I’ve always had amazing experiences. It’s always been FMF. And I’m still good friends with all the couples.”

– LuciKat1

9. “I thought it was okay. It’s a lots of work to give everyone equal attention. But I’m also someone who has better sex the more comfortable I get. All my threesomes have been with couples I’ve just met because I don’t do threesomes with anyone in my personal life.”

– ObsceneFlower

10. “Not great! I was with a girlfriend and boyfriend and the GF got ridiculously jealous when her BF started touching me. She cried and left the room. He left shortly after to go check on her.”

– Colourful_Hobbit

12. “The sex was fun but clunky, everything surrounding the sex represents some of my most hilarious/outlandish memories to look back on in my life. This was about 11 years ago and later that year I met and started dating the man I’m with today so the opportunity has never again presented itself. The couple I slept with are thankfully now divorced — the ex-husband was not a good person. But the woman is a really dear friend to this day!”

– apidelie

What an interesting bunch of confessions.