Panchayat Season 4 Review: The Politics Becomes Dirtier, The Charm Gets Dimmer

Panchayat Season 4 is here, and honestly, it’s like when you expect a plate of garma-garam samosas but grandma throws in green chili for a surprise. Phulera’s signature chill vibes have been hijacked by some next-level political drama, and the nostalgia is strong. Are we living for the spice or quietly longing for the days when the biggest crisis was a broken water tank? Let’s get into how our comfort show took a sharp political detour and why the internet just can’t keep calm.

1. The Political Plot Twist We Didn’t See Coming

If last season was about goat theft and solar lights, this time it’s all about Manju Devi and Kranti Devi locking horns for the Phulera throne. The trailer yelled, “Welcome to Phulera’s Game of Thrones!” OG fans are a mix of hyped and horrified. Some want a national holiday, others want their wholesome feels back. Call it a political upgrade or plot ka jugaad, but things are tense, and everyone’s got an opinion.

2. Abhishek’s Quarter-Life ‘Political’ Crisis

Poor Abhishek, aka Sachiv Ji, barely learned the art of making peace between catty panchayat members, and now he’s getting arrested for roughing up MLA goons! His calm, city-boy energy is no match for Phulera’s new brand of chaos. Watching him juggle administrative battles, existential crises, and not losing his marbles is the mood of the season. Relatable much?

3. From ‘Chill’ to ‘Chalo, Morcha Nikalo’

Remember when Phulera was all about millet rotis, casual gossip, and Vikas’s unmatched snacks? Now, every lane in the village looks like a mini-rally. Many fans are WTF-ing at the loss of the show’s old-school charm, while others respect the new depth. But hey, even the makers said they wanted something that “feels real and lived-in,” and honestly, what’s more real in India than local politics?

4. The Meme Tsunami: ‘From Panchayat to Panchayati Raj’

When drama levels go up, so do the memes. Insta and Twitter are full of side-by-sides: old-school chill Sachiv Ji vs. new-season battle-hardened Abhishek. Hashtags like #PanchayatPolitics and #PhuleraFeud are everywhere, so if you don’t know what’s happening, are you even online? IYKYK: Phulera’s flexing political muscle and meme nation, are not holding back.