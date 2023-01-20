Flights seem to be a melting pot of discussions these days, with Indian passengers transgressing a new low every alternate day. Recently, a passenger onboard an Indigo plane ‘accidentally’ opened the airline’s emergency gate.

Seeing the bizarre nature of this viral incident, here are 11 other mistakes desi passengers do on airlines. JUST LIKE THAT.

1. Accidentally get up from seat the minute the plane lands ‘varna samaan chori ho jaayega.’

2. Do a whole concert in the name of chewing food.

Do you hate noisy eaters too?

3. Accidentally talk at the pitch of shouting ‘Cos I own the world bish!’

Oh, how I wish there was a mute option in real life!

4. Treat flight as a wrestling ring by mistake.

Not giving two effs to fellow passengers and massaging ego by participating in a wrestling match mid-air is the new ‘cool’ desi passengers are setting these days.

5. Forget to select the desired seat in advance and then crib about seat allocation.

Sometimes we need to take our own stand for what’s right and what’s wrong, just like #Kaira.

Watch the full deleted scene by clicking on this link : https://t.co/LAC9cHCONI@aliaa08 #DearZindagi pic.twitter.com/Lpy5t2SDhz — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 24, 2018

6. Accidentally pee on a fellow passenger ‘cos galtiyaan toh sab karte hain na.’

Read more: Dear Desi Men On Planes, You Can’t Pee On People. Thank You

ADVERTISEMENT Hey, no big deal if male passenger walks up to woman in business class, unzips his fly, exposes himself and urinates on woman: Air India https://t.co/Xc8vc1NTrC — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) January 4, 2023

7. Galti se become entitled ban jao and flight attendants ko apne naukar samajh lo.

8. Break the boarding queue cos flights offer seats on a first come, first serve basis. Right?

9. Accidentally go overboard with whiskey and then expect flight attendants to put up with your drunk tantrums.

10. Accidentally ignore literally everything the flight attendants say.

‘Put the phone on flight mode.’ ‘Remain seated.’ ‘Do not get up when the seat belt sign is on.’

11. Galti se take off your shoes cos everyone likes the smell of sweaty socks.

Which ‘mistake’ have you witnessed?