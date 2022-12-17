Every colour palette features a variety of hues and shades, and each one of them has its own uniqueness. Now that we are talking about colours, saffron has been grabbing headlines these days in reference to Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini in Besharam Rang, the song from Pathaan. The decision to keep the “saffron” bikini in the track has sparked a major political controversy, over hurting religious sentiments, with many planning to boycott the film.

A still from Besharam Rang. Source: DNA

Anyway, here is a lookback to 12 shades of orange in Bollywood:

1. Deepika Padukone in Cocktail

Stills from the film, Cocktail. Source: Reddit

2. Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

A still from the song, Hare Ram Hare Ram. Source: YouTube

3. Kajol in Dilwale

A still from the song, Gerua. Source: India.com

4. Dimple Kapadia in Bobby

A still from the film, Bobby. Source: Tumbler

5. Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in Dishoom

A still from the film, Dishoom. Source: Tumbler

6. Katrina Kaif in De Dana Dan

A still from the song, Gale Lag Ja. Source: MyGoodTimes

7. Sushmita Sen in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

A still from the song, Laga Laga Re. Source: YouTube

8. Madhuri Dixit in Beta

A still from the song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Source: Hungama

9. Mumtaz in Brahmachari

A still from the song, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. Source: Twitter

10. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

A still from the song, Zoobi Doobi. Source: Pinterest

11. Madhuri Dixit in Khalnayak

A still from the song, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Source: YouTube

12. Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand in Hare Rama Hare Krishna

A still from the song, Dum Maaro Dum. Source: India TV News