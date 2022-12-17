Every colour palette features a variety of hues and shades, and each one of them has its own uniqueness. Now that we are talking about colours, saffron has been grabbing headlines these days in reference to Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini in Besharam Rang, the song from Pathaan. The decision to keep the “saffron” bikini in the track has sparked a major political controversy, over hurting religious sentiments, with many planning to boycott the film.
Anyway, here is a lookback to 12 shades of orange in Bollywood:
1. Deepika Padukone in Cocktail
2. Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa
3. Kajol in Dilwale
4. Dimple Kapadia in Bobby
5. Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in Dishoom
6. Katrina Kaif in De Dana Dan
7. Sushmita Sen in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
8. Madhuri Dixit in Beta
9. Mumtaz in Brahmachari
10. Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots
11. Madhuri Dixit in Khalnayak
12. Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand in Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Missing the times when colours were just colours.
