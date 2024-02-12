Evolution is a constant thing. So, at first there were just couple-friendly rooms. Now, someone realized that we need to mix it up a bit, and we have proper sex-themed rooms and Airbnbs. The idea of rooms themed around sex and BDSM, actually sounds intriguing as these spaces allow you to explore with your partners and maybe role-play. It’s your choice – but what you do in these spaces, stays in these spaces and that can’t hurt.

So here are the ones we found in Delhi:

1. Nothingness

If you know about BDSM from Fifty Shades, you must know that there is more to it. It’s a proper thing, there are rules and everything. Now, it is almost going to surprise you, but there is a BDSM themed Airbnb in Delhi. The space is called Nothingness, and it’s not nothing. They have proper tools and areas dedicated to ‘BDSM’ stuff. So even if it sounds weird, it’s something you might want to try, to mix things up.

2. Amsterdam Red

This is an Amsterdam themed red Bnb with a jacuzzi fit in the room, just how the name suggests. A certain ambience covers the entire unit, with red lights, bars and a number of posters. The bedding area also has bars, which is supposedly to add to the experience. The space is unique with what it aims, and maybe a little weird as well, but hey, at least it has a jacuzzi.

3. Amsterdam 303

Another similar Airbnb in Gurugram has a red theme associated with it. According to its description, this space is inspired by the Fifty Shades Of Grey, for couples who wish to explore something very new and different. This is basically for when you want to dissociate from monotony. The ambiance is unique as well, with the walls painted red to go with the theme, and a closed bedding area. The place is an entire apartment, so you can experience a whole thing.

4. Amsterdam in Delhi

Clearly, all sex-themed units have a similar concept of ‘sexy times’. This space also has a jacuzzi and a room area covered with closed bars. The bath tub faces a screen for a cinematic experiences. You cannot avoid the lips-shaped seating area near the tub. It has everything in one big room – quite literally. So you can watch a movie, and well, do other activities… they have thought it through.

This may take some processing, but the creativity deserves acknowledgement. People are clearly taking sex seriously, that’s a good thing?