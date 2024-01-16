We have some very creative sex toys these days – and we owe a lot of it to technology. However, pleasure isn’t a newfound concept, it has understandably existed as long as the human form has. So, it’s normal to wonder how people achieved that when there were no proper sex toys. Like any normal person, we did some digging and the results are both surprising and low-key scary – because seriously, what were people thinking.

Here’s the history of sex toys:

1. Phallic-shaped stones

The use of paleolithic stone phallus dates back to around 28,000 BC. It was measured to be 19.2 cm in long and 2.8 cm wide. According to researchers and a number of theories these may have served as dildos or domestic masturbating devices.

2. The steam-powered manipulator

This is the first vibrator that we know of, and even though it wasn’t like the ones we have now, there was clear effort. The hand-crank vibrator had a dildo attached to a steam engine, which produced vibrations. However, of course, it wasn’t built for female orgasm or to act as a tool for pleasure.

3. Cock rings

In around 1300 AD, China got creatives and came up with cock rings made out of jade. The cock ring was designed to encircle the base of the penis, preventing the outflow of blood and enabling the man to maintain an erection for an extended duration.

4. Gourd with bees

According to a legend, around 50 BCE, Queen Cleopatra purportedly crafted an early vibrator by placing bees inside a hollow gourd, causing vibrations and leading to the creation of what is said to be the first vibrator. It is also said that the bees would cause the vibrating effect, precisely because they were angry bees.

5. Phallic carving out of bones

Numerous artifacts from the Mesolithic period, ranging from 6,000 to 4,000 BC, were unearthed, showcasing rare bone and wood objects. Among these findings was a 12 by 2 centimeter bone, speculated to function as a dildo. While its dimensions may not be remarkable, it is considered that people could have perceived its similarities to male genitalia.

6. The Andis vibrator

The Andis Vibrator gained popularity in the 1930s and was promoted for both men and women. However, it was marketed as a beauty tool to enhance circulation in the body, face, and scalp. This device also came with various attachments, which were later discovered to have been used as a sex toy.

7. Rectal dilator

This was really a butt plug with false advertisement. The rectal dilator was a 4.5 inch tool marketed as a remedy for hemorrhoids, these devices were promoted to physicians and featured advertisements in reputable journals. Apparently, their instruction manual used to be quite suggestive, and hence these were later banned in 1938.

8. The polar cub

Introduced in 1928, the Polar Cub was promoted as household devices created by a woman who understands a woman’s needs. Despite the advertisements and marketing strategies never explicitly acknowledging them as pleasure products, it was widely known that electric vibrators were commonly used for self-stimulation.

Clearly, people have always been creative when it comes to pleasure, and we appreciate that.