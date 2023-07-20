Disgusted? Shaken? Disturbed? Shocked? Months after an ethnic clash erupted in North-eastern India, the nation has finally woken up as the Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 begins today. A horrifying May 4 video of two Manipur women being paraded naked on the road by a group of men has shaken the country to the core. As per reports, the tribal women were allegedly gang-raped and murdered in a field amid Manipur violence going on for over two months. However, it went unreported until now.
India, which proudly launched its third Moon mission this month, has FAILED big time while atrocities against women don’t seem to end anytime soon. In fact, the Manipur women parade incident is a collective failure of the government, law and order, and the media.
Since May, the focus of mainstream news channels has been heavily lying on ‘VERY IMPORTANT’ issues that were going on. Like always, sab TRP ka khel hai. And we, being a part of the system, are also responsible for not bringing it up before.
Here are 8 ‘important’ news coverages by mainstream channels that we saw in the last two months:
Out of which, many news channels are still raising those ‘important’ issues.
1. Reporting live from neck-deep water amid Delhi floods
2. Debating on the Seema Haider love story case
3. Highlighting Kriti Sanon’s ‘kiss’ during the Adipurush release
4. Disclosing new ‘secrets’ about the Jyoti Maurya case
5. Raising questions about Salman Khan’s security
6. Discussing woman who proposed her boyfriend in Kedarnath
7. Covering Ashish Vidyarthi’s second marriage
8. Gossiping about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating lives
The barbaric Manipur incident happened a day after the clashes between valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe broke out over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status on May 3.
