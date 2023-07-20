Disgusted? Shaken? Disturbed? Shocked? Months after an ethnic clash erupted in North-eastern India, the nation has finally woken up as the Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 begins today. A horrifying May 4 video of two Manipur women being paraded naked on the road by a group of men has shaken the country to the core. As per reports, the tribal women were allegedly gang-raped and murdered in a field amid Manipur violence going on for over two months. However, it went unreported until now.

Source: A screenshot from the viral video/Twitter

India, which proudly launched its third Moon mission this month, has FAILED big time while atrocities against women don’t seem to end anytime soon. In fact, the Manipur women parade incident is a collective failure of the government, law and order, and the media.

How many prime time TV shows discussed Manipur last night? — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) July 20, 2023

Since May, the focus of mainstream news channels has been heavily lying on ‘VERY IMPORTANT’ issues that were going on. Like always, sab TRP ka khel hai. And we, being a part of the system, are also responsible for not bringing it up before.

Here are 8 ‘important’ news coverages by mainstream channels that we saw in the last two months:

Out of which, many news channels are still raising those ‘important’ issues.

1. Reporting live from neck-deep water amid Delhi floods

Source: ABP/Twitter

2. Debating on the Seema Haider love story case

Source: India Today

ADVERTISEMENT

While 2 Manipuri girl gangraped publicly on camera, Godi Media is debating on Seema Haider love story. pic.twitter.com/oVZnMl779e — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2023

3. Highlighting Kriti Sanon’s ‘kiss’ during the Adipurush release

Source: ZeeNews

4. Disclosing new ‘secrets’ about the Jyoti Maurya case

Source: News18 India

5. Raising questions about Salman Khan’s security

Source: Aaj Tak

6. Discussing woman who proposed her boyfriend in Kedarnath

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Republic Bharat

7. Covering Ashish Vidyarthi’s second marriage

Source: AajTak

8. Gossiping about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating lives

Source: Republic Bharat

The barbaric Manipur incident happened a day after the clashes between valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe broke out over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status on May 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: The Manipur Incident With The Two Women Is Gut-Wrenching